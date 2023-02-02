Read full article on original website
msn.com
The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023
Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
Phys.org
War tourists fighting on a virtual front, since Ukraine-Russia war
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, a new group of "war tourists" has emerged—those who are fighting on a virtual front. A new study from the University of Portsmouth has found that war tourism, which typically used to be people traveling to past or present war zones, is now also an online phenomenon.
msn.com
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Regarding Ukraine, The United States Has Arrived at a Completely Rational Choice – Likewise, Russia
It was believed that Russia might respond with nuclear weapons, and as a result, those anxieties increased as the Ukrainian military made quick advances throughout its autumn campaign.
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Germany Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Ukraine War
Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday blamed Russia and President Vladimir Putin for "murderous" carnage.
msn.com
Russia Is Refitting Old T-72 Tanks For The War In Ukraine. But It’s Running Out Of Optics.
The Ukrainian army isn’t the only one getting new tanks. Well, new-ish. As Kyiv’s allies pledge more and more of the best NATO-style tanks to Ukraine’s war effort, Moscow is upgrading and returning to service potentially hundreds of older T-72s. The result is at least one new...
Russia Rushing to 'Replenish' Troops After Massive Losses: Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update on Friday that Russia was moving forward with a "recruitment campaign among convicts."
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany has not reached a decision on sending the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
Zelensky adviser resigns after linking Ukraine air defense to apartment strike
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resigned shortly after suggesting Ukraine's air defense systems could be to blame for the massive strike on a Dnipro apartment that killed more than 40 people.
Russia Using 'Meat Waves' to Expose Ukraine's Military Positions: Captain
A Ukrainian officer said that Russia has been sacrificing troops in order to locate Ukrainian forces.
Video Shows Russian Ammo Depot Obliterated by Strike: Ukraine
The video shared by Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Twitter had received 65,000 views as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Biden Says Won't Give F-16s To Ukraine But Will Visit This Crucial Eastern European Ally Soon
President Joe Biden on Monday rejected Ukraine's plea to get fighter jets to help fight its war against Vladimir Putin. What Happened: When asked if the U.S. will be sending F-16s fighter jets to Ukraine, Biden replied, "No," reported Reuters. However, he said he would visit crucial ally Poland. “I’m...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Ukraine will fight for Bakhmut ‘for as long as we can’
Ukrainian president says ‘nobody will give away’ eastern city at press conference with EU officials
Business Insider
A Swedish-made fighter jet could tip the scales against Russia in Ukraine, but it might not get there any time soon
Ukraine's air force remains in the fight almost a year after Russia's shambolic invasion. Sweden's JAS 39 Gripen-C fighter, designed for rugged environments, could help Ukraine stay in the fight. But there aren't many Gripens available, and training Ukrainian pilots on them will take time. Meet the JAS-39 Gripen: Contrary...
Norway tops global democracy rankings while Russia suffers biggest slide after invading Ukraine
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released its global democracy index for 2022, in which 167 countries have their state of democracy ranked on a scale from one to ten.
Ukraine says Russia is striking neighborhoods with missiles typically used to target airplanes
CNN's Sam Kiley reports.
