Osceola County, FL

Ramp to Hollywood Studios blocked following deadly pedestrian crash, FHP says

 3 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on World Drive in Osceola County.

FHP said the ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is blocked.

According to an FHP update, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the Osceola Parkway Exit ramp to Victory Way.

Troopers said initial evidence shows a Toyota Tundra struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, an adult man, was airlifted to Osceola Regional Hospital and pronounced dead. The 53-year-old Toyota driver and 47-year-old passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.

FHP said they are still working to determine the cause of the crash and the identity of the bicyclist.

>> Stay with WDBO for the latest on this story.

