Las Vegas, NV

radionwtn.com

Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft

Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Evening Forecast 2/4/2023. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
FRANKFORT, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have announced plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints. Reports said Troopers will be checking for appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, along with the valid licensing of drivers. Troopers will also be checking for the use of seat belts and child restraint seats, along...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death

Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
LEXINGTON, KY
kcountry1057.com

Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six-county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine-sounding questions to gain personal...
HENDERSON, KY
kcountry1057.com

Grant money will help clean 62 illegal dumps in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet on Thursday announced the awarding of approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the state. The grant funding is used to clean sites where household solid waste items such as couches,...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky suspends limits on trucks hauling poultry, feed through the winter

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on truck drivers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry for the rest of the winter. "Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Commercial driving restrictions lifted to help with supply chain issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced Friday that he has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. While places like Texas and Tennessee have seen an end to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes

(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
CALVERT CITY, KY

