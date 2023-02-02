Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft
Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
fox56news.com
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Evening Forecast 2/4/2023. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play...
WTVQ
KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have announced plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints. Reports said Troopers will be checking for appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, along with the valid licensing of drivers. Troopers will also be checking for the use of seat belts and child restraint seats, along...
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death
Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
Everybody talks weather; yes, it’s been cold — but early February 1998 was a whopper of a snowstorn
While record cold happened in parts of the Northern and Northeast U.S. this weekend, it also marks the 25th anniversary of the snowstorm that dumped up to two feet of snow in Kentucky between Feb. 3-6, 1998. The National Weather Service Louisville (NWS) office says it was caused by a...
kcountry1057.com
Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six-county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine-sounding questions to gain personal...
kcountry1057.com
Grant money will help clean 62 illegal dumps in Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet on Thursday announced the awarding of approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the state. The grant funding is used to clean sites where household solid waste items such as couches,...
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
'Skill for idiots' | 'Gray machines' push limits of gambling in Kentucky. So-called 'skill' games are popping up at bars and convenience stores all over Kentucky. Powerful interests are set to clash in Frankfort over whether the games should outlawed, regulated or left alone.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky suspends limits on trucks hauling poultry, feed through the winter
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on truck drivers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry for the rest of the winter. "Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a...
kentuckytoday.com
Commercial driving restrictions lifted to help with supply chain issues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced Friday that he has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. While places like Texas and Tennessee have seen an end to the...
kbsi23.com
Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes
(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
