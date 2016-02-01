Read full article on original website
Elle
Beyoncé Strips Down To Silver Bodysuit On A Glistening Horse To Announce Renaissance World Tour
It's the moment we've been waiting almost half a decade for... Beyoncé has finally announced her long-anticipated tour, and she's done it in the most Beyoncé way possible – by stripping down to a super-naked diamanté-covered bodysuit and straddling a silver horse. Yes, really. The singer...
Clare Crawley is no longer a 'Bachelorette' after marrying Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley, who made history on "The Bachelorette," is single no more after tying the knot with Ryan Dawkins.
Saint Omer review – Alice Diop’s compelling courtroom drama
The French director draws on her own experience in this story of a writer sitting in on the trial of a woman accused of murdering her own baby
‘Twice Colonized,’ About Inuit Lawyer Aaju Peter, to Open Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX
“Twice Colonized” by Danish filmmaker Lin Alluna will open Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX, and will play in its competition section, Next:Wave. The festival will open on March 15 at DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen’s international concert venue. The film centers on renowned Inuit lawyer Aaju Peter, who has led a lifelong fight for the rights of indigenous people in Greenland. Niklas Engstrøm, artistic director of CPH:DOX, said: “’Twice Colonized’ is an inspiring and emotionally powerful documentary film. It deals with the personal consequences of colonialism and gives us a much-needed new perspective on the colonial history of Denmark, as well as in the...
Refinery29
Harlem Star Meagan Good Is Done Fitting Into Hollywood’s Boxes — She’s Finally Free
When Prime Video first launched friendship comedy Harlem in 2021, the timing couldn’t have been better; it was as if the streamer knew the culture needed more Black girl besties in a post-Insecure, Girlfriends, and Living Single world. Harlem was the perfect addition to the rich homegirl genre, introducing us to a new set of unique and dynamic Black stories to see ourselves in. Finally returning for its sophomore season, the Prime Video series is building on the same foundation that it opened with, and the theme for the newest chapter of the concrete jungle adventure can be summed up in one word: growth. Its leading lady, Meagan Good, knows all about that.
Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Beginning in May
The singer shared the exciting news on Instagram on Feb. 1.
CNET
'Prehistoric Planet' VFX Reel Shows the Realistic Dinos Down to Their Bones
Behind many of the photorealistic dinosaurs of Apple TV Plus' Prehistoric Planet, there's a guy holding a cardboard cutout on a stick. That's one of the behind-the-scenes glimpses shared with CNET in a visual effects breakdown reel. The video, released Friday, showcases the various stages that the visual effects team at the Moving Picture Company (MPC) went through to revive creatures that haven't walked the Earth in 66 million years for the 2022 documentary series. The five episodes of Prehistoric Planet used the familiar visual language of nature documentaries to tell the stories of dinosaurs in the Late Cretaceous period.
YouTuber PewDiePie announces he's going to be a dad
Controversial YouTube superstar PewDiePie is set to become a father.
Inside Jennifer Grey's Grueling Transformation Into Gwen Shamblin
Watch: How Jennifer Grey Transformed Into Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime Movie. Jennifer Grey describes Gwen Shamblin's saga as "a hair story." In Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, premiering Feb. 4, the Dirty Dancing star transforms into Shamblin, the spiritual leader who founded the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church and the Weigh Down Workshop.
Rare green comet's close approach a once-in-50,000 years feast for astrophotographers (photos)
A rare green comet that hasn't been seen since the time of the Neaderthals made its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 1, and astrophotographers all over the world couldn't peel their eyes off it.
How stars like Dolly Parton and Tom Hanks became American sweethearts
American sweethearts are the rare celebrities that most Americans can agree on due to their reputations of genuine kindness. Here's how some celebrities, like Dolly Parton, Tom Hanks and Oprah, endear themselves to the public and become cultural icons.
CNN
