Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Texas Man Arrested for Stealing Exotic Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
Related
Airline Expands In Texas, Opening Access To Over 125 Destinations
Delta Airlines is amping up its presence in the Lone Star State!
Delta Airlines expanding service at Dallas Love Field starting this summer
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Travelers to and from North Texas will have new options this summer as Delta Airlines begins offering new daily flights out of Dallas Love Field.The Atlanta-based airline said that starting June 5, customers will have access to several new routes from its new permanent home at gate 11, including twice daily service to New York-LGA, twice daily service to LAX, and five daily flights to Atlanta. From these hubs, travelers will have one-stop access to over 125 destinations across the United States.Delta will also maintain its existing service at DFW Airport and as of July 2023, will...
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW
Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
Recent scares at Dallas zoo where tamarin monkeys were stolen has keepers worried
The entire nation seemed captivated by the suspected theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo last week.
Solo pilot OK after plane flips at Denton Enterprise Airport, officials say
DENTON, Texas — A pilot has been reported safe after their plane flipped over at Denton Enterprise Airport on Sunday afternoon. In a statement to WFAA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine Cessna 152 flipped over after landing at the airport. That was at around 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas
Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
KENS 5
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
New Market Concept Opening in Dallas’ Harwood District
Meals on the go, wine, gelato, and more will be available at Fig and Favor.
tourcounsel.com
Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas
Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023
We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
dallasexpress.com
New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas
Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
Did You Know You Can Get Nearly Unlimited Summer Flights for $399 from DFW?
Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview, but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. So for the most part if you're flying out of East Texas your trip begins in Dallas, TX, at DFW. And if you're planning to do some flying this summer, you're going to want to look into this.
tourcounsel.com
Irving Mall | Shopping mall in Texas
Irving Mall is an enclosed American shopping mall located in Irving, Texas, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 183 (Airport Freeway) and Belt Line Road. It has over 80 stores, including four anchor tenants as of November 29, 2020, plus a food court with the only international restaurant being Subway.
WDW News Today
Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park
Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
dallasexpress.com
Three DFW Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100
Three Dallas-Fort Worth area restaurants landed on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2023. With over 6,000 restaurants in Dallas alone, running out of dining options is not a problem. Sunny Thai landed on the Yelp list at 58. The restaurant is located in Arlington at...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Most school districts ultimately decide to cancel classes Friday
Things thawed out across North Texas on Thursday. But with temperatures dropping back below freezing overnight, many school districts made the decision to close or delay school on Friday. Among the list of districts to cancel school for Friday are Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Frisco and Allen ISDs. Dallas ISD...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0