Cherry
3d ago
Wow! That's crazy. Who would commit such a an evil act? I pray they catch the culprits. Idk who she was but she was a human being and deserved to live like anyone else. Rip sweet Lady. Your work is done. Prayers and Condolences to her loved ones. 🙏
Kathleen Grosso
3d ago
Sincere condolences & prayers for her loved ones & community 🙏❤️🙏 I also pray the person who did this heinous act is found & brought to justice!
Guest
3d ago
So so sad. My condolences to her family. This is not right or just and I will be following this story. I hope justice will prevail!!!
Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m. Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
Husband of slain NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour posts bizarre birthday Facebook post
The Nigerian husband of slain New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour — who was gunned down Wednesday night near her Sayreville home — made a bizarre Facebook post Friday morning wishing his deceased wife a happy birthday, even though it’s still more than a month away. “4th March is your birthday happy glorious birthday in addy my love,” wrote Dwumfour’s husband, who works as a pastor and identifies himself by the name Eze Kings on the social media site. He punctuated the post with a series of hearts, and attached about a dozen photos of the couple which prominently featured Dwumfour’s wedding ring. The post had garnered about 150...
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
Rapper, 49, was escorting 18-yr-old gang member out of Iowa school when teen 'opened fire'
Two students were killed and a staff member injured after shooters opened fire at a Des Moines school founded by local rapper Will Keeps for at-risk youth. Three suspects have been arrested.
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.
NJ councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder ‘does not appear’ to be politically motivated: gov
The “shocking” murder of New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour does not initially appear to be politically motivated, according to Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy told WNYC Thursday that the murder late Wednesday — in which the 30-year-old Republican was repeatedly shot in her SUV, which then crashed with her slumped over the wheel — felt “very specific.” “Unfortunately, there’s very little that is known right now,” Murphy said in his weekly sitdown with the radio show, according to NJ.com. But “it does not appear to be related to her position as an elected councilwoman in Sayreville,” he said of Dwumfour, a newlywed...
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say
CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
them.us
21-Year-Old Trans Woman Jael Burgos Is Killed in an Alleged Anti-Trans Mass Shooting
After two people were killed and three more wounded in a Chicago home invasion Monday, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out, saying she believes the attack was motivated by anti-transgender hate. On the afternoon of January 23, two people described as teens wearing ski masks and...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
Driver hearing noises from trunk discovers she smuggled two into US, CA officials say
The woman was driving from Mexico to San Diego, officials said.
Who was councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour? Slain NJ politician was single mom, new wife
New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour —who was gunned down near her Sayreville home Wednesday — was remembered by loved ones and colleagues as an accomplished newly married single mother who strived to help others. Dwumfour, 30, was pronounced dead Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while driving her white Nissan near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex. Her car eventually came to a stop when it crashed into two parked vehicles, including one witness’ Lexus. “It took a second before I realized there was a dead body behind the wheel,” the witness told The Post Thursday. “There was one bullet hole in...
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
A DC Metro employee is killed trying to stop a gunman shooting at commuters, officials say
A Metro transit system employee in Washington, DC, was shot and killed trying to stop a gunman from targeting commuters Wednesday morning, police say.
New Jersey councilwoman found dead in car after multiple gunshots, police say
Police found New Jersey councilmember Eunice Dwumfour dead in her car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. CNN's Jean Casarez has the details.
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
