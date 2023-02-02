ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Cherry
3d ago

Wow! That's crazy. Who would commit such a an evil act? I pray they catch the culprits. Idk who she was but she was a human being and deserved to live like anyone else. Rip sweet Lady. Your work is done. Prayers and Condolences to her loved ones. 🙏

Kathleen Grosso
3d ago

Sincere condolences & prayers for her loved ones & community 🙏❤️🙏 I also pray the person who did this heinous act is found & brought to justice!

Guest
3d ago

So so sad. My condolences to her family. This is not right or just and I will be following this story. I hope justice will prevail!!!

TAPinto.net

Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession  of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was  transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was  pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m.  Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

Husband of slain NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour posts bizarre birthday Facebook post

The Nigerian husband of slain New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour — who was gunned down Wednesday night near her Sayreville home — made a bizarre Facebook post Friday morning wishing his deceased wife a happy birthday, even though it’s still more than a month away.  “4th March is your birthday happy glorious birthday in addy my love,” wrote Dwumfour’s husband, who works as a pastor and identifies himself by the name Eze Kings on the social media site. He punctuated the post with a series of hearts, and attached about a dozen photos of the couple which prominently featured Dwumfour’s wedding ring.  The post had garnered about 150...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New York Post

NJ councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder ‘does not appear’ to be politically motivated: gov

The “shocking” murder of New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour does not initially appear to be politically motivated, according to Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy told WNYC Thursday that the murder late Wednesday — in which the 30-year-old Republican was repeatedly shot in her SUV, which then crashed with her slumped over the wheel — felt “very specific.” “Unfortunately, there’s very little that is known right now,” Murphy said in his weekly sitdown with the radio show, according to NJ.com. But “it does not appear to be related to her position as an elected councilwoman in Sayreville,” he said of Dwumfour, a newlywed...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CNN

Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
PEABODY, MA
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Who was councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour? Slain NJ politician was single mom, new wife

New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour —who was gunned down near her Sayreville home Wednesday — was remembered by loved ones and colleagues as an accomplished newly married single mother who strived to help others. Dwumfour, 30, was pronounced dead Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while driving her white Nissan near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex.  Her car eventually came to a stop when it crashed into two parked vehicles, including one witness’ Lexus. “It took a second before I realized there was a dead body behind the wheel,” the witness told The Post Thursday. “There was one bullet hole in...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
