Ohio State

Comments / 106

Kc Brewer
3d ago

This story is bought and paid for by CNN. The same group that told you about peaceful protests burning down cities. The same group that pushed for everyone to ignore everything and put poison in your arm.

Lee Morgan
3d ago

Coleman will try. to.make it the college curriculum to replace African studies as he kowtows to the faux gold plated bust of Ron DeSantis in his office.

Mr. A.
3d ago

How ANYONE defends this hate and disgusting vitriol is beyond my comprehension !!!! Pathetic....

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows

A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Reading, Writing & Hitler? Ohio Parents Running A Nazi Homeschool Network

This is one of those stories where you go...it HAS to be fake right?. According to a Vice News report, a couple in Ohio is responsible for what is essentially a Nazi homeschooling program. The 'Dissident Homeschool' program distributes 'neo-Nazi lesson plans' on something called Telegram in an effort to...
OHIO STATE
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
ABC News

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
