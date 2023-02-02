ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Has Important Message For People Who Claim Letting Boys Have Rainbow Things Is 'Pushing an Agenda'

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 3 days ago

Kids are kids, and more often than not, kids like bright colors. Boys, girls...kids. But there are some people out there who think that letting boys have rainbow things is "pushing an agenda," making a huge issue out of something that's totally normal.

Other parents, however, aren't going to stand for this. Like @britneystraub , who made a TikTok all about her rainbow-loving son and why his love for rainbows is most certainly not part of some parental agenda.

It's so cute how quickly he answered that favorite color question: "Rainbow!" And why not? Why limit yourself to just one hue when you can celebrate them all at once? Plus, there are so many adorable rainbow-themed toys and things out there, how can anyone resist?

Commenters were totally on this mom's side.

"My niece told me she likes rainbows because it's a little bit of all the colors and no one is left out"
"Oh no children in general just love rainbows, why can't people get that through their heads"
"Parents who think their boys can't like pretty things is part of the reason why grown men can't feel their feelings appropriately"
"who doesn't cry out 'Look! A Rainbow!' when they see one? I love a good rainbow"
"My son is 6 and since he started talking his favorite color has been pink he says bc it's bright and makes him happy"

It just makes sense that kids like rainbows. It just makes sense that people like rainbows! That's all there is to it.

