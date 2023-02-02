Read full article on original website
Ravensgal 6
6d ago
When you're running something illegal, at least make sure your vehicle is in tip top shape and that all the lights work. These are the things that get people caught, along with running stop signs.
akaMemaw
6d ago
For as many lives that could be lost by overdosing… he should be sentenced that number of years in prison without the possibility of parole!!!
MA Gal
6d ago
Bye! Awesome job to the authorities! If he was heading here glad he didn’t make it.
