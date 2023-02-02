BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit are investigating a shooting that took place in Waltherson Tuesday night. Officers in the area of Ridgecroft Road were dispatched to the 3900 block on the report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 pm. Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. nearby, they located a 24-year-old male suspect who remained at the location after the shooting. He was taken into custody. At this time, he has not been charged but has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting. Neither The post Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.

