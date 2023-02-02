The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...

2 DAYS AGO