Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Hypebae
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023 Delivers Romance and Rock 'n' Roll
Paco Rabanne‘s Pre-Fall 2023 collection is a masterclass in creating a harmonious marriage between aesthetics as its latest presentation delivers soft grunge with a heavy touch of glam. The carefully curated range is a mélange patterns and fabrics as leopard mini-skirts are paired with romantic lace shirts accented with...
hypebeast.com
GANNI Flourished Into a Butterfly for FW23
Closing out Copenhagen Fashion Week, GANNI welcomed guests into the capital’s iconic ARKEN museum and prepared to spread its wings and fly for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. This season, GANNI entered a revolutionary state, looking to its personal growth since its establishment. Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup debuted the brand’s...
Hypebae
Stüssy's Spring 2023 Collection Delivers Workwear Staples With a Vibrant Twist
Stüssy gears up toward spring with a new assortment of vibrant pieces that reimagine classic workwear staples. The campaign, lensed by Liam MacRae, takes us back to the label’s roots and spotlights the collection’s strong, seasonal hues and distinct patterns. The range delivers fleece zip-ups, overshirts and...
Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples
Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana. As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket. “Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.” Both Trump and Maples appeared to...
Lisa Rinna Walked the Rotate Fall/Winter 2023 Runway in Copenhagen
In 2023, the measure of how compelling a personality is on television is determined by the number of memes they generate on the internet — and directly correlated to said personality walking in a fashion show. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has just walked the runway for Denmark-based brand Rotate... The post Lisa Rinna Walked the Rotate Fall/Winter 2023 Runway in Copenhagen appeared first on Grazia USA.
Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos
From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me. The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
We Found the Best Designer Handbags on Sale Now (to Buy Today and Carry Forever)
The best designer handbags on sale now include a leather Coach purse and a roomy Kate Spade New York tote to carry forever.
In Style
Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top
After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50
As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
TODAY.com
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
Hypebae
Cecilie Bahnsen Breathes Life Into Leftover Fabrics in Patchwork Encore Collection
Just a month ahead of her upcoming runway presentation at Paris Fashion Week, Cecilie Bahnsen has launched a new installment of her ongoing Encore collection, which uses materials upcycled from previous seasons. Initially launched in 2020, the Encore project is one that is dear to Bahnsen, adding to the sustainably-minded...
Comments / 0