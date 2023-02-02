Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kent County partners with Vicinity Energy on waste facility operations
A local waste management facility is under new leadership through a sustainable partnership. Kent County Department of Public Works partnered with Boston-based Vicinity Energy, a decarbonization leader with a portfolio of district energy systems, for the operations of the county’s Waste-to-Energy facility at 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan’s economy is a team sport
As talk of a 2023 recession (mild or otherwise) swirls, keep in mind you are not in this alone. Grand Rapids and its environs boast a solid base of diverse economic drivers. Many industries contribute to the strength of the region’s economy, which should soften any sort of recession that may rear its head during the coming months. It would be difficult to bring down every sector at the same time. That’s the strength of a good team.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: George Aquino
Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity in the U.S., and Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton, has capitalized on it. The hotel created rooftop pickleball courts on the fourth floor of Amway Grand Plaza in 2022. The facility is the first of its kind in Grand Rapids. The sport,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Bird becomes The Arc’s first full-time executive director
Roger Bird has been hired as The Arc of Allegan County’s first full-time executive director. Bird brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to The Arc, which advocates for the inclusion and dignity of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Allegan County. The demand for its advocacy services, the popularity of its recreational activities and the growth of its Beyond Bones all-natural dog treat business required more executive director hours and responsibilities than the part-time version of the position could fulfill.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Dan Henrickson
There are some big plans set for Muskegon. In fact, a huge portion of the city’s Lake Muskegon waterfront is being redeveloped. In August, stakeholders broke ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St. At the helm of Harbor 31 is Henrickson Architecture and Planning...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Tina Freese Decker
Corewell Health made GRBJ headlines repeatedly in 2022, both under its new moniker and as Spectrum Health. The health system started 2022 strong with an announcement of an investment totaling $151 million for three new building projects in West Michigan. The project focus included expanding outpatient services at multiple Spectrum Health West Michigan locations, with the intent to provide more convenient and affordable care for patients.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Elizabeth Morse
It was not that long ago that small downtowns were all but ruled dead. Now, across West Michigan, small downtowns are pushing the envelope with ideas to keep them more than just alive, but to thrive. In Sparta, there is a big innovative idea that could pay dividends. The Sparta...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Richard App
For years, downtown Grand Rapids was a desolate wasteland after 5 p.m. Then, even during business hours, little existed downtown besides restaurants catering to the business lunch. In recent times, however, downtown Grand Rapids has filled up with a vibrant food and beverage scene and a growing entertainment ecosystem with...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Bev Thiel
In 2022, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County completed its first all-electric, zero-emissions home. The home is part of the nonprofit’s Carbon Footprint Builds and is the first step in an increased commitment to sustainable housing development. Through a partnership with Consumers Energy and the Calvin University engineering department,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Mark White
An automotive supplier along the lakeshore made news in 2022 for its sustainable applications. Last summer, Shape Corp. in Grand Haven said it would become the first tier-one automotive supplier to market with fossil-free steel crash management and body structure systems. Through a partnership with Sweden-based SSAB, a producer of advanced high-strength steel, Shape can test SSAB’s fossil-free steel with hydrogen-reduced sponge iron.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Preston Sain
Preston Sain is a man on a mission. Sain is the co-founder and most visible face to Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, a major vision to help transform seven business districts in the city’s Third Ward and one in the First Ward. In 2022, the organization started work on its...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Eva Alexander
The New Americans Legal Clinic, a division of Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates (LIA), was formed in 2022 to help Afghan evacuees achieve their immigration goals, providing legal services and hands-on assistance to people in need of refugee status. The clinic was formed as a response to the Taliban’s capture of Kabul...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Brandon Davis
The city of Grand Rapids hosted an expungement fair in April 2022, guided by Brandon Davis, director of oversight and public accountability. The Clean Slate GR Expungement Fair, as it was called, helped individuals who have a criminal record to file for possible expungement with the state. The expungement fair also provided resume reviews and information about community resources.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Attah Obande
To boost representation of people of color in Grand Rapids businesses, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce launched a new initiative in 2022. The chamber in September announced its new Center for Economic Inclusion to help increase and support businesses in the area owned by people of color. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Erik Petrovskis
Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability. Throughout the past year, Meijer continued to make headlines for its progress toward its sustainability objectives. The Walker-based retailer launched multiple environmentally friendly initiatives in 2022, beginning with an announcement in January of a new commitment to reduce its absolute carbon emissions by 50% by 2050.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Dale Sowders
In 2022, Holland Hospital made GRBJ headlines as the first hospital in the state to offer the bridge-enhanced ACL restoration (BEAR) implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The BEAR implant is the first medical innovation to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL and is...
