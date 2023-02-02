As talk of a 2023 recession (mild or otherwise) swirls, keep in mind you are not in this alone. Grand Rapids and its environs boast a solid base of diverse economic drivers. Many industries contribute to the strength of the region’s economy, which should soften any sort of recession that may rear its head during the coming months. It would be difficult to bring down every sector at the same time. That’s the strength of a good team.

