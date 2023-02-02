Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Cincinnati fire lieutenant in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati fire lieutenant was arrested Saturday and is facing charges after being accused of assault, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael A. Washington Sr. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police...
WKRC
2 dead after shooting in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene on 15th Avenue near Vermont Street around 3:30 a.m. They found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital. The...
UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting in Butler Co.
Two people are dead after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
Prosecutor: Police shot driver in self-defense; no charges
Authorities said Joe Frasure Jr. and his father fled when police confronted them
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WKRC
Fire in Batavia apartment complex under investigation
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Batavia. It broke out Friday evening at the Bella Vista Apartments. Video was provided by a Local 12 viewer. No one was injured, but many residents were forced out into the cold.
WLWT 5
Covington police searching for suspect vehicle after reports of inappropriate contact, following in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a vehicle of interest after new reports of inappropriate contact and assault in the Mainstrasse area. According to officers, it is a white Lincoln with an Ohio license plate of JCQ 4749. Police confirmed to WLWT that the department is working on leads toward an arrest.
Forest Park man stabbed to death, Cincinnati man charged with murder
Shortly before 3:30 p,m. on Friday, police were called to Cascade Road where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man died at UC Medical Center.
Police were ‘justified’ in killing man as ‘act of self-defense,’ Hamilton Co. prosecutor says
The Hamilton County prosecutor will not file any charges against the police officers responsible for killing a man after an incident in January.
Police pursuit that begins in Trotwood after shots fired call ends in apprehension
Medics were called to the scene where a pursuit involving Trotwood police ended
Police: Woman, 2 others found dead in house in Ohio in apparent double murder-suicide
Police say a woman, a man, and a boy were found deceased inside a house in Avondale, Ohio in an apparent double murder-suicide.
Fox 19
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
Fox 19
Triple homicide in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
Beavercreek Police still searching for man missing since Monday
Beavercreek Police is continuing its search to find 78-year old Robert Hageman who was reported missing on Monday, according to a post on the City of Beavercreek Police Department’s Facebook page.
WKRC
Chase ends with crash in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police released few details about a chase that ended with a crash in Westwood. A driver struck a pole and snapped it in two on Montana Avenue near Felicity around noon Friday. The vehicle wound up on its side. As a safety precaution, Gamble Montessori School...
Fox 19
Homicide investigators respond to Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
Fox 19
School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
actionnews5.com
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
Vehicle left in house after crash; inspection to determine safe removal
Vehicle remains within Montgomery residence after Sunday morning crash; inspection to determine safe removal.
Police shooting leads to chase that ends when suspect crashes into Metro bus
A police shooting in Evendale led to a late-night chase that ended when the suspect crashed his pickup truck into the back of a Metro bus in Downtown Cincinnati, police said.
Comments / 0