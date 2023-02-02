ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Cincinnati fire lieutenant in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati fire lieutenant was arrested Saturday and is facing charges after being accused of assault, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael A. Washington Sr. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 dead after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene on 15th Avenue near Vermont Street around 3:30 a.m. They found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital. The...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fire in Batavia apartment complex under investigation

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Batavia. It broke out Friday evening at the Bella Vista Apartments. Video was provided by a Local 12 viewer. No one was injured, but many residents were forced out into the cold.
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Triple homicide in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Chase ends with crash in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police released few details about a chase that ended with a crash in Westwood. A driver struck a pole and snapped it in two on Montana Avenue near Felicity around noon Friday. The vehicle wound up on its side. As a safety precaution, Gamble Montessori School...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide investigators respond to Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH
actionnews5.com

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy