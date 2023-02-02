ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Nikki Haley to hold Feb. 15 event in Charleston, likely to announce her candidacy for president

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former governor may soon officially announce her plans to seek the Republican nomination for president during an event scheduled for later this month in Charleston.

Nikki Haley, who served as governor from January 2011 through January 2017, shared a message on her Facebook page that she and her family were planning to make a special announcement in downtown Charleston on February 15.

Haley delivered her catchphrase when promoting the event, saying, “And yes, it’s definitely going to be a Great Day in South Carolina.”

GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks

Both the Associated Press and Washington Post reported Tuesday that Haley was planning to announce her presidential campaign during an event planned for Feb. 15 in Charleston – the Facebook post confirmed that decision was very likely.

Haley served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before she was tapped by then-president Donald Trump to become ambassador to the United Nations. She left that office at the end of 2018.

Donald Trump previously announced his plans to seek the presidency in 2024. Haley’s official announcement would make her the first candidate to vie for the GOP nomination against the former president.

Those interested in attending the Feb. 15 event are asked to RSVP .

