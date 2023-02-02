ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

5NEWS

Study: 20% of NWA Medicare dollars leave region

ARKANSAS, USA — An analysis by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement provides more evidence that health services in northwest Arkansas have been strained by recent demand. The review found that in 2019, more than 20% of the $1.1 billion spent on local Medicare enrollees wound up going to...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Rogers chefs firing up their stoves for 'Soup Sunday'

ROGERS, Ark. — Local non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families are set to gather local chefs and restaurants for a friendly “soup off" event for a good cause at the Rogers Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. “I always say I’m 70% humanitarian and 30% chef, and...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Rogers businesses suffer under winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. — The winter storm has made life tough for Arkansas small business owners in areas hit by the storm. The Rail and the Iron Horse Coffee Shop have both stayed open through the winter storm. But they shortened their hours due to a lack of customers. Hillary...
ROGERS, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today

JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
JOPLIN, MO
5NEWS

Alma School District to get electric school buses

ALMA, Ark. — The Alma School District is set to receive new electric school buses for the 2023-2024 school year. The Advanced Bus and Clean Transportation (ADEQ) program awarded Alma Schools with a $3 million grant which will be used to purchase a total of eight electric school buses will be purchased.
ALMA, AR
5NEWS

How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
SPRINGDALE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week

Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Forget the Gulf Coast You Can Swim With the Sharks in Arkansas

Now you don't have to travel to the Gulf Coast to swim with the sharks you just have to take a road trip to Northwest Arkansas. That's right, a $3.5 million hand-on 22,000 square-foot Aquarium and zoo is set to open soon in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Blue Zoo Aquarium will feature lots of fish, a petting zoo, a bird, a butterfly, and a reptile exhibit.
ROGERS, AR
KTLO

3 boil water orders issued

Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
