Tyson adds parental leave policy to benefits
Tyson Foods announced Tuesday It was adding a parental leave policy to its benefits.
Tyson Foods announces new benefits for team members
Tyson Foods announced new changes and investments designed to improve U.S. team member relationships and workplace culture.
Walmart to shift pharmacy hours
Walmart says it is shifting its pharmacy hours starting March 1.
Study: 20% of NWA Medicare dollars leave region
ARKANSAS, USA — An analysis by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement provides more evidence that health services in northwest Arkansas have been strained by recent demand. The review found that in 2019, more than 20% of the $1.1 billion spent on local Medicare enrollees wound up going to...
Northwest Medical Center in Springdale earns Pearl Award for stroke care
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recently recognized 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. The Northwest Medical Center in Springdale received the Pearl Award for defect-free stroke care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for...
Rogers chefs firing up their stoves for 'Soup Sunday'
ROGERS, Ark. — Local non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families are set to gather local chefs and restaurants for a friendly “soup off" event for a good cause at the Rogers Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. “I always say I’m 70% humanitarian and 30% chef, and...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
Rogers businesses suffer under winter weather
ROGERS, Ark. — The winter storm has made life tough for Arkansas small business owners in areas hit by the storm. The Rail and the Iron Horse Coffee Shop have both stayed open through the winter storm. But they shortened their hours due to a lack of customers. Hillary...
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
FBI confirms raid by many federal agencies on Fort Smith home (UPDATE)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies on Tuesday (Jan. 31) conducted a raid of a Fort Smith home that took many hours and may have included the discovery of weapons and cash. According to information provided to Talk Business & Politics, the raid of a home...
Alma School District to get electric school buses
ALMA, Ark. — The Alma School District is set to receive new electric school buses for the 2023-2024 school year. The Advanced Bus and Clean Transportation (ADEQ) program awarded Alma Schools with a $3 million grant which will be used to purchase a total of eight electric school buses will be purchased.
Gov. Sanders uses state-of-emergency to make disaster funding available amid winter storms
ARKANSAS, USA — This latest bout of winter weather has caused car crashes and the closure of schools and businesses. It's also led to a state of emergency in Arkansas and a slew of resources in place to help the state. "I hope this misses us, I hope this...
How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week
Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
Forget the Gulf Coast You Can Swim With the Sharks in Arkansas
Now you don't have to travel to the Gulf Coast to swim with the sharks you just have to take a road trip to Northwest Arkansas. That's right, a $3.5 million hand-on 22,000 square-foot Aquarium and zoo is set to open soon in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Blue Zoo Aquarium will feature lots of fish, a petting zoo, a bird, a butterfly, and a reptile exhibit.
3 boil water orders issued
Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
Top 10 Must-Visit Places To Eat in Rogers AR (Pinnacle, Promenade & Village On The Creeks)
Looking for the Top 10 Places to Eat in Rogers Ar in the Pinnacle, Promenade and Village on the Creeks area? This area of Rogers is incredibly popular and booming with activity. These restaurants serve a variety of delicious cuisine and offer attentive and friendly customer service. National chain restaurants...
List | 2023 Black History Month events across NWA and the River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Black History Month began in 1970 as an effort to bring attention to the incredible contributions that African Americans have given to the United States. It is meant to honor, and respect all Black people in remembrance of every period of American history—through all of America's dark histories.
Victim files civil complaint against former Beyond Meat COO and nose-biting suspect
The victim in a violent altercation following a Razorbacks football game last fall has filed a civil complaint against the defendant.
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
