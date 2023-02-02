Hartwick man charged with DWI following crash

HARTWICK, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Hartwick man has been charged with DWI following a motor vehicle accident in the town.

Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 45-year-old Theodore Monroe who had a BAC of over .18.

He was transported to Bassett Medical Center for injuries he sustained during the crash.

Monroe was also charged with Speed not reasonable and prudent and Failure to keep right.

