ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartwick, NY

Hartwick man charged with DWI following crash

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0gRL_0kaAAbsq00

HARTWICK, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Hartwick man has been charged with DWI following a motor vehicle accident in the town.

Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 45-year-old Theodore Monroe who had a BAC of over .18.

He was transported to Bassett Medical Center for injuries he sustained during the crash.

Monroe was also charged with Speed not reasonable and prudent and Failure to keep right.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase

A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
ALBANY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Reports of Missing Woman Result in Domestic Violence Arrest

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the report of a missing person, results in a domestic violence arrest. Police note, on Wednesday, February 1, police responded to a report of a missing 22-year-old woman in Windsor. They say an initial investigation revealed she went missing following an argument with her...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers

An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
News Channel 34

Man blamed for multiple lockdowns faces weapons charges

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools. The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun. Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest

The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Two alarm fire at Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste in Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With an air temperature of zero and stiff winds creating a Wind Chill of -18, Utica firefighters fought a two alarm fire at the Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste building at 80 Leland Ave in North Utica Friday morning. The call came in at...
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy