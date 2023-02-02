Read full article on original website
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
The Jewish Press
DeSantis Includes Millions in State Budget for Jewish Institutions, Security
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has included more than $18.2 million in funding for Jewish schools, museums, and memorials in his proposed Florida state budget for fiscal year 2023-24. The funding includes a record $5 million in security funding for Jewish day schools, Agudath Israel of Florida pointed out in a...
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
WEAR
City of Fort Walton Beach sets up non-emergency numbers for those impacted by AT&T outage
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The City of Fort Walton Beach has set up two temporary non-emergency numbers after reports of AT&T users not being able to call city hall phone numbers. The city says the issue has been going on since Tuesday. To ensure the public can reach them...
WEAR
Warm start to 2023 so far across Northwest Florida
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow last week. 6 more weeks of Winter? Evidently NW Florida didn't get the message. Let's look at the numbers from our record keeping site, Pensacola INT'L Airport. January 2023 had 24 days with above normal temperatures. 8 of those days saw a daily temperature record...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Dive Bars in Florida
Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
WEAR
Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
WEAR
Car seat safety check set for Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can make sure your little ones are properly secured in their car seats next week. There will be a car seat safety check on Valentine's Day in Okaloosa County. It's being put on by the Department of health in Okaloosa County and Healthy Start Okaloosa-Walton.
WEAR
Pensacola woman joins thousands in lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is joining more than 40,000 other women in suing Johnson & Johnson. They claim the company’s baby powder with talc gave them ovarian cancer. Eight Northwest Florida women are working with Pensacola law firm, Levin Papentonio Rafferty, for this lawsuit. 82-year-old, Peggy Curtis,...
WCJB
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed at the State Capitol would lower the amount a homesteaded property’s taxable value can increase per year, from 3% to 2%. Under current Florida law, the property taxes on someone’s primary residence are capped at an increase of 3% annually. However, House...
Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies
Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
WEAR
Barriers placed near Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach following fatal incident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Barriers have been placed in front of the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach, just over a week after a 24-year-old Arkansas man died after driving off the pier. The county has also added additional signage to further clarify restrictive access to the pier. On...
WEAR
Florida Department of Health in Escambia County to provide free HIV rapid testing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is providing free HIV rapid testing Tuesday in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The event is put on in partnership with Forest Creek Apartments and Health and Hope Clinic in an effort to increase awareness of...
WEAR
Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola reopens 3 months after fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola is opening Tuesday with a new food trailer more than three months after a devastating fire. The fire happened on October 31, 2022 at the market and restaurant at 2250 W 9 Mile Rd. The building was determined a total loss and...
cbs12.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
A wonderful opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in Florida: Apply to get $32/hour
Working for a company like Buc-ee's has its own pros and cons. You earn a steady income, get different social security benefits and your career grows with time, which means you gain enough experience and skills needed to succeed.
WEAR
Deputies clear reports of active shooting at Pensacola Catholic High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police and deputies have cleared reports of an active shooting Wednesday morning at Pensacola Catholic High School. Escambia County deputies and Pensacola Police were called to the school on W Scott St. around 11:35 a.m. for a shooting situation. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told WEAR News...
