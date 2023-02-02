ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Warm start to 2023 so far across Northwest Florida

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow last week. 6 more weeks of Winter? Evidently NW Florida didn't get the message. Let's look at the numbers from our record keeping site, Pensacola INT'L Airport. January 2023 had 24 days with above normal temperatures. 8 of those days saw a daily temperature record...
PENSACOLA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Dive Bars in Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
WEAR

Car seat safety check set for Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can make sure your little ones are properly secured in their car seats next week. There will be a car seat safety check on Valentine's Day in Okaloosa County. It's being put on by the Department of health in Okaloosa County and Healthy Start Okaloosa-Walton.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola woman joins thousands in lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is joining more than 40,000 other women in suing Johnson & Johnson. They claim the company’s baby powder with talc gave them ovarian cancer. Eight Northwest Florida women are working with Pensacola law firm, Levin Papentonio Rafferty, for this lawsuit. 82-year-old, Peggy Curtis,...
PENSACOLA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola reopens 3 months after fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola is opening Tuesday with a new food trailer more than three months after a devastating fire. The fire happened on October 31, 2022 at the market and restaurant at 2250 W 9 Mile Rd. The building was determined a total loss and...
PENSACOLA, FL
cbs12.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies clear reports of active shooting at Pensacola Catholic High School

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police and deputies have cleared reports of an active shooting Wednesday morning at Pensacola Catholic High School. Escambia County deputies and Pensacola Police were called to the school on W Scott St. around 11:35 a.m. for a shooting situation. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told WEAR News...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy