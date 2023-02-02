Read full article on original website
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
utc.edu
The Price is right: UTC alum recognized as ‘Extraordinary Educator’
As a third-grade teacher, Amanda Price said the change in her students from the beginning of the school year to the end is “mind-blowing.”. “They’re young enough to still need you, but they’re old enough to where they’re discovering their independence,” said Price, who graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in education and now teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee.
WTVC
Coqui: Chattanooga's first Puerto Rican restaurant
Coqui is Chattanooga's first Puerto Rican restaurant! Dishing up authentic food while serving a beautiful experience with a vibrant atmosphere is their mission.
Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT
This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
WDEF
Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
WTVC
Driver injured in head-on crash in Rhea County Friday night, says THP
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it crossed the center line into opposing traffic. The truck struck a tractor trailer head-on that was traveling westbound, says THP. THP says the 20-year-old driver of the...
WTVC
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
WTVC
'They are terrorizing:' D.A. wants try teen carjacking suspects as adults in Hamilton Co.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saying her department wants to "double down" on violent crime, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp announced Friday that she wants to push to have 5 of 6 recent teen suspects arrested for carjacking in 2 separate incidents tried as adults. Watch Wamp's news conference below:
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
WTVC
McMinn County man indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man has been indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show. Records show Thomas Hunter Peterson was soliciting a minor from July 2021 up until February of this year. Peterson was indicted on 1 count of solicitation of a minor to commit...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
WDEF
Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Fire Damages House on Stateline Road
A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
