As a third-grade teacher, Amanda Price said the change in her students from the beginning of the school year to the end is “mind-blowing.”. “They’re young enough to still need you, but they’re old enough to where they’re discovering their independence,” said Price, who graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in education and now teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO