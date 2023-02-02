ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

The Price is right: UTC alum recognized as ‘Extraordinary Educator’

As a third-grade teacher, Amanda Price said the change in her students from the beginning of the school year to the end is “mind-blowing.”. “They’re young enough to still need you, but they’re old enough to where they’re discovering their independence,” said Price, who graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in education and now teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
Fire Damages House on Stateline Road

A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
