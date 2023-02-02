Read full article on original website
Miami 64, Georgia Tech 58
GEORGIA TECH (12-11) Blackshear 5-8 2-2 12, Wone Aranaz 2-4 0-0 4, Dunn 1-6 1-2 4, Morgan 4-11 0-0 10, Swartz 4-12 8-10 19, Hermosa 3-6 3-4 9, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Noguero 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-51 14-18 58. MIAMI (15-8)
Louisville 62, No. 11 North Carolina 55
NORTH CAROLINA (17-6) Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Poole 5-8 0-0 10, Kelly 3-16 7-11 13, Paris 3-11 5-8 12, Todd-Williams 4-12 1-2 9, Key 1-3 2-2 4, McPherson 3-6 1-2 7, Totals 19-57 16-25 55. LOUISVILLE (17-8) Cochran 1-3 1-2 3, Harris 2-5 2-3 6, Konno 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson...
No. 1 South Carolina 81, No. 5 UConn 77
SOUTH CAROLINA (23-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Boston 1-3, Beal 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Cooke 0-4, Hall 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Boston 2, Cardoso 2, Amihere 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 6 (Cooke 2, Boston 1, Beal 1, Fletcher 1, Amihere 1) Steals: 3 (Saxton 1, Cardoso...
Orlando 119, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .462, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Houstan 2-2, Carter Jr. 2-4, G.Harris 2-4, F.Wagner 2-5, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Banchero 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Isaac). Turnovers: 12 (Fultz 3, Anthony 2, Bol 2, Houstan 2, Banchero,...
No. 18 Michigan 77, Michigan St. 67
MICHIGAN (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.939, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Nolan 5-8, Brown 1-2, Hobbs 1-2, Kiser 0-1, Crockett 0-1, Evans 0-2, Clarke 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kiser 2, Brown 1, Nolan 1, Crockett 1, Evans 1) Turnovers: 20 (Brown 6, Hobbs 5, Kiser 4, Williams 1, Nolan 1,...
Today in Sports History-Bure records 11th hat trick
1943 — Montreal’s Ray Getliffe scores five goals to lead the Canadiens to an 8-3 triumph over the Boston Bruins. 1958 — Ted Williams signs a contract with the Boston Red Sox for $135,000, making him the highest paid player in major league history. 1967 — Muhammad...
Georgia 79, Vanderbilt 61
GEORGIA (16-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 66.667, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 2-5, .400 (Chapman 1-2, Flournoy 1-1, Battles 0-1, Lewis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Smith 1) Turnovers: 24 (Battles 5, Nicholson 4, Bates 3, Chapman 3, Z.Smith 3, Lewis 2, B.Smith 2, Team 2) Steals: 13 (Nicholson 4, Z.Smith 3, Chapman 2,...
NEBRASKA 72, PENN STATE 63
Percentages: FG .400, FT .250. 3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Lundy 8-13, Funk 4-8, Johnson 1-3, Pickett 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Henn 0-1, Wynter 0-3, Dread 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lundy 2, Funk). Turnovers: 7 (Funk 2, Clary, Lundy, Njie, Pickett, Wynter). Steals: 3 (Funk, Lundy,...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 73, MISSOURI STATE 53
Percentages: FG .476, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (C.Moore 2-3, Mason 2-4, Graham 1-2, K.Moore 0-1, Mayo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mogbo 2, Benson, C.Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 8, C.Moore 2, Mogbo 2, Benson, Graham, Mayo). Steals: 5 (Ridgnal 2, Benson, Mason, Mayo).
No. 16 Duke 57, No. 9 Notre Dame 52
DUKE (20-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 2-7, Balogun 1-2, Corosdale 1-2, Day-Wilson 0-3, Richardson 0-1, de Jesus 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 1, Balogun 1, Richardson 1, Oliver 1) Turnovers: 14 (Taylor 5, Brown 3, Richardson 3, Balogun 1, Day-Wilson 1, Team 1) Steals:...
Sunday's Transactions
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled LW Jakob Pelletier and D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jaxson Stauber from Rockford (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak and D Kevin Gravel...
SETON HALL 69, DEPAUL 64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gibson 3-10, Raimey 1-2, Gebrewhit 1-4, Anei 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anei, Gibson, Nelson, Penn). Turnovers: 12 (Anei 2, Johnson 2, Nelson 2, Penn 2, Gebrewhit, Gibson, Murphy, Raimey). Steals: 6...
Texas Tech 78, Kansas St. 68
TEXAS TECH (16-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.214, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Gerlich 5-8, Scott 2-6, Maupin 2-3, McKinney 1-4, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ferrell 0-1, Shavers 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ferrell 1) Turnovers: 17 (Veitenheimer 5, Ferrell 2, Scott 2, Maupin 2, Wenger 2, Gerlich 1, Shavers 1, Freelon 1, Team...
No. 3 LSU 72, Texas A&M 66
LSU (23-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Morris 2-4, Poa 1-1, Carson 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Poole 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Poole 1) Turnovers: 17 (Morris 9, Reese 2, Williams 2, Carson 2, Poa 1, Smith 1) Steals: 6 (Morris 2, Reese 1, Johnson 1,...
James pulls within 63 of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night. James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding...
No. 6 Iowa 95, Penn St. 51
IOWA (19-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.091, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Clark 2-6, McCabe 2-4, Warnock 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Martin 1-2, Davis 0-1, Affolter 0-1, Wetering 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Czinano 1, Clark 1, Stuelke 1, Affolter 1) Turnovers: 13 (Clark 4, Czinano 3, Stuelke 2, Martin 1, Davis 1,...
Pittsburgh 60, Virginia 51
VIRGINIA (14-10) Clarkson 3-7 2-4 8, Taylor 5-12 4-4 14, Dale 2-11 3-3 9, Valladay 3-9 0-0 8, Vaughn 1-7 0-0 3, Lawson 0-7 2-2 2, Pauley 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Totals 17-63 11-13 51. PITTSBURGH (8-15) Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Hutcherson 0-8 0-0 0, Johnson 4-9...
Washington 72, No. 2 Stanford 67
WASHINGTON (13-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.103, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Van Dyke 2-5, Ladine 2-8, Schwartz 1-3, Noble 1-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Van Dyke 1) Turnovers: 11 (Daniels 4, Noble 2, Schwartz 2, Team 2, Van Dyke 1) Steals: 8 (Ladine 3, Noble 2, Brown 1, Daniels 1, Oliver...
MVP Matthew Tkachuk lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game win
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto's Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday. All-Star Game MVP Matthew...
