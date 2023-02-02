ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Miami 64, Georgia Tech 58

GEORGIA TECH (12-11) Blackshear 5-8 2-2 12, Wone Aranaz 2-4 0-0 4, Dunn 1-6 1-2 4, Morgan 4-11 0-0 10, Swartz 4-12 8-10 19, Hermosa 3-6 3-4 9, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Noguero 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-51 14-18 58. MIAMI (15-8)
ATLANTA, GA
Louisville 62, No. 11 North Carolina 55

NORTH CAROLINA (17-6) Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Poole 5-8 0-0 10, Kelly 3-16 7-11 13, Paris 3-11 5-8 12, Todd-Williams 4-12 1-2 9, Key 1-3 2-2 4, McPherson 3-6 1-2 7, Totals 19-57 16-25 55. LOUISVILLE (17-8) Cochran 1-3 1-2 3, Harris 2-5 2-3 6, Konno 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
No. 1 South Carolina 81, No. 5 UConn 77

SOUTH CAROLINA (23-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Boston 1-3, Beal 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Cooke 0-4, Hall 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Boston 2, Cardoso 2, Amihere 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 6 (Cooke 2, Boston 1, Beal 1, Fletcher 1, Amihere 1) Steals: 3 (Saxton 1, Cardoso...
COLUMBIA, SC
Orlando 119, Charlotte 113

Percentages: FG .462, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Houstan 2-2, Carter Jr. 2-4, G.Harris 2-4, F.Wagner 2-5, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Banchero 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Isaac). Turnovers: 12 (Fultz 3, Anthony 2, Bol 2, Houstan 2, Banchero,...
WASHINGTON STATE
No. 18 Michigan 77, Michigan St. 67

MICHIGAN (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.939, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Nolan 5-8, Brown 1-2, Hobbs 1-2, Kiser 0-1, Crockett 0-1, Evans 0-2, Clarke 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kiser 2, Brown 1, Nolan 1, Crockett 1, Evans 1) Turnovers: 20 (Brown 6, Hobbs 5, Kiser 4, Williams 1, Nolan 1,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Today in Sports History-Bure records 11th hat trick

1943 — Montreal’s Ray Getliffe scores five goals to lead the Canadiens to an 8-3 triumph over the Boston Bruins. 1958 — Ted Williams signs a contract with the Boston Red Sox for $135,000, making him the highest paid player in major league history. 1967 — Muhammad...
NEVADA STATE
Georgia 79, Vanderbilt 61

GEORGIA (16-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 66.667, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 2-5, .400 (Chapman 1-2, Flournoy 1-1, Battles 0-1, Lewis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Smith 1) Turnovers: 24 (Battles 5, Nicholson 4, Bates 3, Chapman 3, Z.Smith 3, Lewis 2, B.Smith 2, Team 2) Steals: 13 (Nicholson 4, Z.Smith 3, Chapman 2,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NEBRASKA 72, PENN STATE 63

Percentages: FG .400, FT .250. 3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Lundy 8-13, Funk 4-8, Johnson 1-3, Pickett 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Henn 0-1, Wynter 0-3, Dread 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lundy 2, Funk). Turnovers: 7 (Funk 2, Clary, Lundy, Njie, Pickett, Wynter). Steals: 3 (Funk, Lundy,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 73, MISSOURI STATE 53

Percentages: FG .476, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (C.Moore 2-3, Mason 2-4, Graham 1-2, K.Moore 0-1, Mayo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mogbo 2, Benson, C.Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 8, C.Moore 2, Mogbo 2, Benson, Graham, Mayo). Steals: 5 (Ridgnal 2, Benson, Mason, Mayo).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
No. 16 Duke 57, No. 9 Notre Dame 52

DUKE (20-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 2-7, Balogun 1-2, Corosdale 1-2, Day-Wilson 0-3, Richardson 0-1, de Jesus 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 1, Balogun 1, Richardson 1, Oliver 1) Turnovers: 14 (Taylor 5, Brown 3, Richardson 3, Balogun 1, Day-Wilson 1, Team 1) Steals:...
DURHAM, NC
Sunday's Transactions

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled LW Jakob Pelletier and D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jaxson Stauber from Rockford (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak and D Kevin Gravel...
NEW YORK STATE
SETON HALL 69, DEPAUL 64

Percentages: FG .400, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gibson 3-10, Raimey 1-2, Gebrewhit 1-4, Anei 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anei, Gibson, Nelson, Penn). Turnovers: 12 (Anei 2, Johnson 2, Nelson 2, Penn 2, Gebrewhit, Gibson, Murphy, Raimey). Steals: 6...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Texas Tech 78, Kansas St. 68

TEXAS TECH (16-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.214, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Gerlich 5-8, Scott 2-6, Maupin 2-3, McKinney 1-4, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ferrell 0-1, Shavers 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ferrell 1) Turnovers: 17 (Veitenheimer 5, Ferrell 2, Scott 2, Maupin 2, Wenger 2, Gerlich 1, Shavers 1, Freelon 1, Team...
KANSAS STATE
No. 3 LSU 72, Texas A&M 66

LSU (23-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Morris 2-4, Poa 1-1, Carson 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Poole 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Poole 1) Turnovers: 17 (Morris 9, Reese 2, Williams 2, Carson 2, Poa 1, Smith 1) Steals: 6 (Morris 2, Reese 1, Johnson 1,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
James pulls within 63 of breaking Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night. James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding...
No. 6 Iowa 95, Penn St. 51

IOWA (19-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.091, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Clark 2-6, McCabe 2-4, Warnock 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Martin 1-2, Davis 0-1, Affolter 0-1, Wetering 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Czinano 1, Clark 1, Stuelke 1, Affolter 1) Turnovers: 13 (Clark 4, Czinano 3, Stuelke 2, Martin 1, Davis 1,...
IOWA STATE
Pittsburgh 60, Virginia 51

VIRGINIA (14-10) Clarkson 3-7 2-4 8, Taylor 5-12 4-4 14, Dale 2-11 3-3 9, Valladay 3-9 0-0 8, Vaughn 1-7 0-0 3, Lawson 0-7 2-2 2, Pauley 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Totals 17-63 11-13 51. PITTSBURGH (8-15) Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Hutcherson 0-8 0-0 0, Johnson 4-9...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington 72, No. 2 Stanford 67

WASHINGTON (13-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.103, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Van Dyke 2-5, Ladine 2-8, Schwartz 1-3, Noble 1-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Van Dyke 1) Turnovers: 11 (Daniels 4, Noble 2, Schwartz 2, Team 2, Van Dyke 1) Steals: 8 (Ladine 3, Noble 2, Brown 1, Daniels 1, Oliver...
STANFORD, CA
MVP Matthew Tkachuk lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game win

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto's Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday. All-Star Game MVP Matthew...
COLORADO STATE

