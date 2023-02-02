Read full article on original website
Fox 19
WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WXIX) - Wind chill temperatures in Mount Washington are an astonishing -108 degrees Friday night due to an intense blast of arctic air. That’s the coldest wind chill temp ever measured in the United States, including Alaska, according to FOX19 meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer. Weather Underground has recorded...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo plans for colorful blooms this spring
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is starting to plan for its annual “Zoo Blooms” celebration. The zoo and botanical garden will be filled with more than 100,000 tulips, one million daffodils, flowering trees, shrubs, and other spring bulbs exploding with color. Steve Foltz, the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
Fox 19
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
Fox 19
The Flying Pig’s full marathon is already sold out
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Flying Pig Marathon is celebrating its 25th year in May, and it’s attracting a big crowd. Six thousand people tied the line to start the marathon’s first installment in 1999. Now 25 years later, the event attracts 30,000-40,000 people across three days of foot races.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 3-5
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. The 15th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back at Duke Energy Center. The two-day festival will feature over 350 local, regional and hard-to-find...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Cyclones goalie honors late mother during“fight cancer” night
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Cincinnati Cyclones goalie honored his late mother in a special way during Saturday night’s “Fight Cancer” Night at Heritage Bank Center. Beck Warm, 23, paid a special tribute to his mother, who died of breast cancer on June 8, 2022. He says he was...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-471 over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes on northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge have reopened to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge toward Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Tranportation, a crash...
Fox 19
NKU hosts Kentucky FIRST Lego League championship Saturday
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics hosted the Kentucky FIRST Lego League Championship Saturday, where twenty-four teams of children from across the state competed and engaged in research, problem-solving, coding and engineering. The robotics tournament’s theme this year is “ENERGIZE,”...
Fox 19
Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s almost that time of the year again - Girl Scouts cookie season and troops are getting for the busy time. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on the preparations for selling season. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
Fox 19
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 near Red Bank Expressway
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-71 near Red Bank Expressway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes during Friday's rush-hour commute in Columbia Township. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-75 at the Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the right lanes along northbound I-75 at the Norwood Lateral has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking lanes on the interestate during Wednesday's evening commute. According to the Ohio Department...
WLWT 5
Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak
LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
linknky.com
Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more
Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash, possible entrapment, on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews respond to report of a crash in the 5400 block of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. A vehicle reportedly is on its side and smoking, with possible entrapment, Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
wvxu.org
River scum prompts false alarm on Little Miami River near Loveland
A "sudsy substance" in the Little Miami River was under investigation Thursday morning. The Hamilton County Health District originally said it was a sewage leak into the water near Loveland. But the Metropolitan Sewer District said it wasn't from their system and they weren't even sure it was sewage. Hamilton...
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati is home to some incredible old-school architecture -- evidenced by its eclectic Airbnb market. Here are 20 of the best homes to rent in the city.
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
