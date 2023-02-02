BIM Magazalar Decides To Launch Share Buyback Program Up To Max. Of 5.0 Mln Lira Nominal Shares With Max. Fund Of 750.0 Million Lira

Read full article on original website
CONSOL Energy Inc expected to post earnings of $3.41 a share - Earnings Preview
* CONSOL Energy Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 7. * The Canonsburg Pennsylvania-based company is expected to report a 8.3% increase in revenue to $520.3 million from $480.63 million a...
Coloplast Still Sees FY Reported EBIT Margin Before Special Items At 28-30%
* SOLID START IN CHRONIC CARE, WITH STRONG MOMENTUM IN OSTOMY CARE ACROSS REGIONS, EX. CHINA. * IN CONTINENCE CARE, BACKORDERS IN COLLECTING DEVICES CONTINUED TO DETRACT FROM GROWTH, OFFSET BY STRONG GROWTH IN INTERMITTENT CATHETERS PORTFOLIO. * OUTLOOK FY:...
KB Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.52 a share - Earnings Preview
* KB Financial Group Inc is expected to report results on February 7. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for KB Financial Group Inc is for earnings of $1.52 per share. * The one available analyst rating on the shares...
Aquila European Renewables Announces Share Buyback Programme For Up To Eur 20 Mln
* AQUILA EUR RENWABLES AQUILA EURO RNW-AERI - DIVIDEND GUIDANCE AND BUYBACK PROGRAMME. * AQUILA EUROPEAN RENEWABLES INCOME FUND- ANNOUNCE A TARGET DIVIDEND OF 5.51 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RELATION TO YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023. * AQUILA EUROPEAN RENEWABLES INCOME FUND PLC - AER BOARD IS ANNOUNCING A...
Suominen BOD Proposes Dividend Of EUR 0.10 Per Share
* EXPECTS ITS COMPARABLE EBITDA IN 2023 WILL INCREASE FROM 2022. * IN 2022, SUOMINEN'S COMPARABLE EBITDA WAS EUR 15.3 MILLION. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE SHALL BE DISTRIBUTED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Nippon Denko Co Ltd Announces Result Of Share Buyback For January
* NIPPON DENKO CO LTD ANNOUNCES RESULT OF SHARE BUYBACK FOR JANUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Niche Capital Emas Says Fixed Issue Price Of Private Placement Shares At 0.125 RGT/Share
* FIXED ISSUE PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHARES AT 0.125 RGT PER PLACEMENT SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rocket Bidco Says Made Offers Under Off-Market Takeover Bid For Nitro Software
* CO HAS MADE OFFERS UNDER AN OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER BID FOR ALL OF ORDINARY SHARES IN NITRO SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Roivant Sciences Prices Upsized Underwritten Public Offering Of 26.7 Million Of Common Shares At $7.50/Share
* PRICED UPSIZED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 26.7 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $7.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Marshall Boya Decides To Increase Share Capital By 9.9% To 11.0 Mln Lira Via Private Placement
* MARSHALL BOYA DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 9.9% TO 11.0 MILLION LIRA VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.83 per share. * Revenue fell 10.4% to $1.83 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.76 billion. * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 62 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares had fallen by 0.1% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $130.5 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is $130.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 17 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 3 at 12:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.83 1.88 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.56 1.58 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.65 1.82 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.41 1.61 Beat.
Althea Group Says It Secures A$2.2 Mln Funding Via Convertible Notes
* SECURES A$2.2 MILLION FUNDING VIA CONVERTIBLE NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Tis Inc Says It Will Retire Treasury Shares Worth 2.7% Of Outstanding Stock On Feb 28
* TIS INC SAYS IT WILL RETIRE TREASURY SHARES WORTH 2.7% OF OUTSTANDING STOCK ON FEB 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
India's Kansai Nerolac posts profit slide as extended monsoon hits demand
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd reported a more than 14% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a monsoon-induced demand slump in its decorative unit. The Japanese Kansai Paint Co Ltd-owned paint maker said consolidated net profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell...
SCGM BHD Says Decided To Accept Offer For Proposed Disposal
* DECIDED TO ACCEPT OFFER FOR PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 3 CONTIGUOUS PARCELS OF LAND WITH FACTORY BUILDINGS LOCATED AT MUKIM SENAI. * DEAL FOR 18.5 MILLION RGT IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Briscoe Group Says Full-Year Group Sales Were Up 5.56%
* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NOT LESS THAN NZ$88 MILLION Further company coverage:
Nojima To Raise Monthly Base Salary By Average 4% For Employees Working For Its Three Group Companies - Nikkei
* NOJIMA TO RAISE MONTHLY BASE SALARY BY AVERAGE 4% FOR EMPLOYEES WORKING FOR ITS THREE GROUP COMPANIES - NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama)
Czech central bank: alternative scenario would keep interest rates stable for 3 quarters
PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A stable interest rate scenario discussed by the Czech central bank's board on Thursday, as an alternative to baseline outlook seeing a hike, would keep interest rates stable for three quarters, the bank said in a presentation on Friday. Subsequently, the rate path is higher...
Denmark sets aside $294 mln to bring down waiting lists at hospitals
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Friday it has set aside an additional 2 billion Danish crowns ($293.7 million) to help alleviate acute challenges in the country's healthcare system towards 2024. The money will partly be spent to reduce long waiting lists accumulated at hospitals following the...
Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust Says Entry Into Onshore Facility Agreement
* SEPARATELY UNIT OF SPONSOR ENTERED LOAN AGREEMENT AN UNSECURED INTEREST-BEARING LOAN FOR RMB308 MILLION. * ONSHORE FACILITIES WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING EXISTING SECURED LOANS DUE IN MARCH 2023. * LOAN OF RMB308 MILLION BEEN GRANTED TO UNIT OF SASSEUR REIT. * CHINA-INCORPORATED UNITS OF CO GRANTED ONSHORE TERM...
