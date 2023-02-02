ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back with 49ers in 2023 season

By Hayden Bird
 3 days ago

Garoppolo is set to become a free agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ll8t_0kaA9Ybv00
Jimmy Garoppolo on the sidelines prior to the NFC Championship Game in Jan. 2023. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Celtics destroyed the Nets 139-96 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points and nine rebounds.

Also from Wednesday, the Bruins rebounded from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Maple Leafs 5-2.

The leading story of the day was Tom Brady’s decision to retire for the second time from playing professional football. Tributes to Brady poured in from around the sports world. Robert Kraft offered his thoughts on Brady’s legacy, both on and off the field, in a video released by the Patriots:

Today, the Revolution play the club’s first preseason game of 2023 in an 11:30 a.m. clash with Inter Miami.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future: Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had a fascinating career with the 49ers since being traded from New England in 2017.

Despite making only two career starts prior to the trade, San Francisco gave up a second-round pick for Garoppolo. Still, the trade appeared to pay off when Tom Brady’s former backup led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.

But even amid Garoppolo’s success, San Francisco eventually escalated its attempts to replace him.

The 49ers traded three first-round picks and a 2022 third-round pick to the Dolphins in order to move up in the 2021 draft to select fellow quarterback Trey Lance.

And after Garoppolo suffered a broken foot — which ended his season — in December, his replacement (Brock Purdy, inserted because Trey Lance was already out for the season as well) played a similarly efficient game.

The result appears to be that, despite compiling a 38-17 record as the 49ers’ starter, Garoppolo’s days with the 49ers are coming to an end.

On Wednesday, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the future of the team’s quarterback situation. After referencing both Lance and Purdy multiple times, he was asked if he could see Garoppolo potentially being back with the team.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan quickly replied.

Garoppolo, who signed a one-year deal with the 49ers prior to the season, will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Trivia: Jimmy Garoppolo was the Patriots’ second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. What other Patriot, who retired following the 2021 season, was one of the team’s fourth-round picks that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He set a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions in one game in the Patriots’ comeback win against the Falcons in 2017.

  • Kyrie Irving tips his hat to the Celtics after blowout loss: ‘It’s clear as day that they want to win a championship’
  • Tom Brady’s retirement video was reportedly ‘filmed a while ago’
  • Tedy Bruschi shares story of Tom Brady’s ‘addiction’ for championships: ‘Nobody has ever won three in a row’
  • With his playing days over, what can we expect from Tom Brady as an analyst for Fox Sports?

A quicker than expected turnaround: The Celtics and ESPN broadcasters enjoyed the moment.

On this day: In 2004, Paul Pierce led the Celtics to a 110-89 win over the Nets. Pierce was dominant, scoring 28 points and totaling 10 rebounds and 10 assists to complete the triple-double. He also managed four steals, helping Boston (22-24) get back closer to .500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4bdZ_0kaA9Ybv00

Daily highlight: Pavel Zacha’s quick cut and well-placed finish helped the Bruins make it a comfortable win against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. He added to his tally later in the period thanks to a quality David Krejci assist.

Trivia answer: James White

Comments / 0

The best parts of '80 for Brady' have nothing to do with Tom Brady. Watching “80 for Brady,” the first movie from Tom Brady’s new production company, it’s impossible to deny the thrill of seeing a living legend on the silver screen. I’m speaking, of course,...
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan bristles at suggestion he’s not properly protecting quarterbacks

Wednesday’s end-of-season press conference ended with a tough but fair question for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. And Shanahan’s answer made it clear he didn’t particularly appreciate the question. Here’s the relevant portion of the question: “When you go through a season and you have four quarterbacks get...
