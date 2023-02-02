Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
FRED DENT: Increased weight for logging trucks dangerous proposition
The timber industry contributes greatly to our south Georgia economy, and our community supports policies that will help our agribusinesses to thrive and create good-paying jobs. The logging trucks crisscrossing our region take much-needed timber to points across the world and support families right here at home. It is with...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Georgia officials mum on incentives offered to global auto parts supplier
(The Center Square) — A global auto parts supplier plans to spend nearly $76 million on a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. However, it is not clear whether Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of any incentives state officials offered the company. Seoyon E-HWA plans to create 740 new direct and indirect jobs as part of the project. Officials said production at the new facility, located at the Savannah...
Yes, car insurance companies have stopped covering certain Hyundai, Kia models after metro Atlanta thefts
ATLANTA — In metro Atlanta, police report a sharp increase in the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts and now seems like it's causing insurance companies to drop drivers. It started with videos going viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok showing step-by-step guides to steal certain models of cars.
fox5atlanta.com
Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment. "When I announced the largest economic...
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Backyard chicken sales boom as egg prices rise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As egg prices rise some Georgians are choosing to bypass grocery stores altogether; they’re buying backyard chickens instead. For those who have been on the “backyard chicken game” for some time, this trend is a no-brainer. “Yeah, I wasn’t aware of...
Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
Many county pension plans do not provide cost of living increases.
What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia
Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
saportareport.com
Plant Vogtle is almost complete — time to celebrate?
By Guest Columnist PATTY DURAND, president and founder of Cool Planet Solutions and a candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 2. As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia, and the only nuclear plant under construction in the country. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? And is it time to thank the Georgia Public Service Commission for its approval and oversight?
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, sister station WIAT projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials decided the […]
Gas prices see weekly average increase consecutively in Georgia, nation
MACON, Ga. — The cost of gas has been on the rise across the US for several months and Central Georgians are feeling the pain at the pump. According to Gas Buddy, the national average for the price of gas increased for 4 straight weeks and Georgia is no exception to the trend.
WTVC
Southern Charm: US population center trending toward Tennessee & Georgia this decade
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, last year, the South outgrew other U.S. regions by well over 1 million people through births outpacing deaths and domestic and international migration.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: February 3, 2023
Winners, Winners, Fish Fry for Dinner! Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will recently drew the names of the 2022 Grand Prize winners from a basket, and they are….Georgia Bass Slam angler Andrew Wood of Atlanta and Angler Award recipient Daniel Woodcock of Ellabell (check out his blog report about the award HERE).
Pictures: Chinese spy balloon seen over the Carolinas
Some South Carolina and North Carolina residents have taken pictures of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that can be seen here:
allongeorgia.com
Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead
A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
Tax rebate payment of up to $500 going out to Americans
A tax rebate of up $500 will be going out to millions of Americans. The state of Georgia has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of this to fund these one time payments. Georgia's state house pass the plan in a 170-1 vote. It is now up for further debate by the state Senate. (source)
Albany Herald
Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House
ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill to raise tax on vapes, cigarettes aims to stop smoking
ATLANTA — Bipartisan legislators propose a hike in the state’s cigarette and vape taxes, but the decision has next to nothing to do with padding the state treasury. Georgia lawmakers last raised the state’s tobacco tax twenty years ago, making the excise tax 37 cents per pack. Tobacco users in Georgia pay the second-lowest rate in America, according to the CDC. Tobacco taxes range from $5.01 a pack in Washington, DC, to 44 cents in North Dakota.
