North Carolina State

j Williams
3d ago

but yet our great FBI can't figure out who did it, must be working to hard to sensor speech

thecoastlandtimes.com

Settlement negotiated for dwelling rate request

The North Carolina Department of Insurance has ended its legal dispute with the North Carolina Rate Bureau regarding the bureau’s proposed 42.6% dwelling rate increase, averting a potentially costly administrative battle with insurance companies, noted a press release from NCDOI. After studying the data, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey negotiated...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in North Carolina Senate

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education. The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of...
FLORIDA STATE
triad-city-beat.com

How Guilford County residents feel about climate change

According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed

(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke rooftop solar program sunsets, corporate solar rises

Duke Energy, a large utility that serves 1.6 million customers in a territory around the Carolinas, is adjusting its renewable energy buildout strategy. As one program beneficial to homeowner utility bill savings phases out, another program serving large corporate customers is expanded. In North Carolina, Duke has awarded the final...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand

State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
COLORADO STATE

