j Williams
3d ago
but yet our great FBI can't figure out who did it, must be working to hard to sensor speech
thecoastlandtimes.com
Settlement negotiated for dwelling rate request
The North Carolina Department of Insurance has ended its legal dispute with the North Carolina Rate Bureau regarding the bureau’s proposed 42.6% dwelling rate increase, averting a potentially costly administrative battle with insurance companies, noted a press release from NCDOI. After studying the data, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey negotiated...
Report describes paths toward N. Carolina net-zero emissions
Meeting greenhouse-gas emissions reduction goals for North Carolina over the next roughly quarter-century will require innovative policies and initiatives.
Washington Examiner
'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in North Carolina Senate
(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education. The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
WBTV
North Carolina State House introduces bill to secure electrical substations in wake of attacks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Friday the FBI announced $25,000 rewards to anyone who can help agents track down, arrest and convict individuals who shot up North Carolina electrical substations. Two separate incidents have happened here in recent weeks. The first was in Moore County, near the Pinehurst area, in...
What makes a good school? NC school leaders eye new way of measuring school quality
RALEIGH, N.C. — The way North Carolina schools are graded is due for an update, state education leaders say. To that end, officials are examining new ways to rate schools, weighing whether to include a host of other metrics — everything from students attendance to electives — to determine what separates good schools from bad schools.
triad-city-beat.com
How Guilford County residents feel about climate change
According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $30,000 Tax Rebates Issued By Duke Energy Company In North Carolina
Up to $30,000 in tax rebates have been issued by the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina from 2017 to 2022. Unfortunately, 2,900 of the recipients may not receive the tax rebates anymore. From 2017 to 2022, the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina rewarded its customers for installing solar...
wccbcharlotte.com
Proposed Bill Could Eliminate NC Sheriffs From Pistol Purchase Permit Process
CHARLOTTE — It’s a law that’s been on the books for more than 100 years in North Carolina. But, now some lawmakers are hoping to repeal it. Senate Bill 40 or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal would remove state law requirements that anyone buying a gun must first obtain a permit from their local sheriff’s office.
State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed
(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses proposed N.C. Parents’ Bill of Rights
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights in the N.C. Senate. Kokai offered these comments during the Feb. 3, 2023, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “State Lines.”
NC lawmakers aim to eliminate Jim Crow-era policy
But on Thursday, lawmakers filed a bill in the North Carolina House to remove the section.
North Carolina Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance
The bureau requested a 28.4 percent statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Duke rooftop solar program sunsets, corporate solar rises
Duke Energy, a large utility that serves 1.6 million customers in a territory around the Carolinas, is adjusting its renewable energy buildout strategy. As one program beneficial to homeowner utility bill savings phases out, another program serving large corporate customers is expanded. In North Carolina, Duke has awarded the final...
'It's just the Wild West': Lack of hemp regulation, oversight leaves consumers at risk
While the hemp industry explodes across the state, there is very little regulation around the products: No licenses are needed to sell the products; there aren't even any age limits to purchase the items.
NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand
State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
Fact check: Here’s why NC earned 2 Fs in study of K-12 education spending
If you look one way at North Carolina’s spending on education, it ranks 48th in the nation.
Editorial: Rhetoric doesn't match reality in the N.C. legislature
CBC Editorial: Thursday, Feb . 2, 2023; editorial #8824. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Slogans are easy and are vehicles to mask reality. Just examine North Carolina state Senate Leader Phil Berger’s oration to open the 2023 session of the General Assembly. BERGER’S SLOGANEERING: “We...
The guiding light of hummingbirds: Restructuring and refocusing Carolina Public Press
Angie Newsome, the founder of Carolina Public Press, and I carry this spirit of good things to come with the current restructuring Carolina Public Press is embarking upon.
