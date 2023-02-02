Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
Mother calls for more conversations with Pickerington Schools about safety before Ridgeview students return
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — There’s no other way to say it: Last Thursday, as a parent to a student at Ridgeview Junior High, it was a gut punch. “Yeah,” Cassidy Nicholson said. “Absolutely. As a parent, it’s hard.”. Nicholson’s triplet daughters attend Ridgeview. She says after...
Bexley teacher put on leave following racist incident involving middle school students
BEXLEY, Ohio — A Bexley Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave after a racist image appeared behind two students reading morning announcements on Friday. According to the school district, the image appeared on a green screen behind the two student anchors. The image of an orangutan eating...
myfox28columbus.com
Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
cwcolumbus.com
Parents speak out after seeing undercover video of Upper Arlington educator
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A video captured by an undercover camera sparked controversy in Upper Arlington. The footage shows Matthew Boaz, the district's Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, talking about critical race theory. The group, Accuracy in Media, is behind the video. Two people disguised as...
myfox28columbus.com
Grieving family of slain teen says 'moms need to step up and be a parent'
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after a Columbus teen was shot and killed in Grove City, his family is still shaken. "The violence on my nephew has really taken a toll on me," said Danielle Williamson, the aunt of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson, who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn on Marlane Drive in Grove City in December 2021.
42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
Columbus City Schools sued for public records
(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the group sued the Columbus City Schools for public records the Institute says are subject to the Ohio’s Public Records Act. ...
Pickerington church offers place to grieve, cope following shooting at Ridgeview Junior High School
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Knowing what we know, how in the world do we move forward?. Maybe the immediate focus shouldn’t be to move forward. C3 Church Pastor Konan Stephens says the first focus should be to process. “The first thing they need to do is process their feelings,”...
Attorney representing Columbus police officers in discrimination lawsuit say they want change
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing a group of current and former Columbus police officers suing the city said they are looking for change. “They want it to be less toxic, less corrosive, less divisive,” Attorney Zach Gottesman said. Eleven current and one former officer accuse the city...
Marysville police investigating messages of hate distributed in neighborhood
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park in Marysville, a maintenance worker was just beginning his day Tuesday morning when he made an alarming discovery. That’s according to Chastity Hudnall, the property manager. “This is very shocking and disturbing that we saw this type of stuff,”...
WKRC
Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
22 WSBT
2 people charged after baby tests positive for cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people will be in court Wednesday for child endangerment charges after a baby tested positive for cocaine. According to Franklin County court records, Victoria Nemes, 30, called 911 last month after her seven-month-old baby boy was vomiting and his eyes were rolling back in his head.
Bicyclist killed in southeast Columbus hit-and-run crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s southeast side Tuesday night, police said. Just before 9:15 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police says a man was riding his bicycle south on South Hamilton Road, south of Eastland 2.
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
myfox28columbus.com
Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
“He is not trying to use other bathrooms, he wants to live his life the way he is now, which is a rambunctious boy, who sometimes, likes to twirl around and have something spinning while he twirls.”
Knox Pages
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
Blunt-force trauma killing of Ohio 3-month-old unsolved after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the death of a three-month-old who died by blunt-force trauma 14 years ago. Officers were sent to a home on Delray Road at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2009, after a report that a baby was not breathing, according to the Columbus […]
Mother, daughter describes shock during lockdown at Pickerington junior high school
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police report a man, who is a stepfather to a student at Ridgeview Junior High School took his own life on Thursday. 10TV spoke with Jennifer Riggins and her daughter Lauren, who is a student at the school, and walked us through those moments. "It...
10TV
Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0