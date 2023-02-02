ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Grieving family of slain teen says 'moms need to step up and be a parent'

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after a Columbus teen was shot and killed in Grove City, his family is still shaken. "The violence on my nephew has really taken a toll on me," said Danielle Williamson, the aunt of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson, who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn on Marlane Drive in Grove City in December 2021.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Center Square

Columbus City Schools sued for public records

(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the group sued the Columbus City Schools for public records the Institute says are subject to the Ohio’s Public Records Act. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
22 WSBT

2 people charged after baby tests positive for cocaine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people will be in court Wednesday for child endangerment charges after a baby tested positive for cocaine. According to Franklin County court records, Victoria Nemes, 30, called 911 last month after her seven-month-old baby boy was vomiting and his eyes were rolling back in his head.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Bicyclist killed in southeast Columbus hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s southeast side Tuesday night, police said. Just before 9:15 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police says a man was riding his bicycle south on South Hamilton Road, south of Eastland 2.
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

