Cozad, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Meth-related charge sends Doniphan woman to prison

DONIPHAN, Neb. -- Over five years in prison was given to a Doniphan woman due to a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Stacy Lynn Delamotte, of Doniphan, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. Delamotte was charged for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will serve 70 months in prison along with a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Delamotte will also forfeit to the United States $6,000, which was seized as profits from her drug activities.
DONIPHAN, NE
1011now.com

Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

GI men charged in connection to Christmas 2021 shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged a little more than a year after an alleged shooting incident. Andres Ruiz, 22, is charged in Hall County Court with unlawful discharge of a firearm near a building or vehicle. Cristian Echeverria, 24, is charged in Hall...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road

The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
LINCOLN, NE
bestattractions.org

Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska

There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kristen Walters

Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska

A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Cozad woman arrested following pursuit on I-80

LEXINGTON, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday night in central Nebraska. At approximately 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Elantra, which was believed to be driven by a subject with multiple felony warrants. The trooper attempted the traffic stop near Overton at mile marker 247 on Interstate 80. The driver of the Hyundai refused to yield and accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
COZAD, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more

The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning. “The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied. “Our ag...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2016

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was seven groundhog years ago when Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow predicting an early spring. What he failed to predict however, was a blizzard that rocked parts of Nebraska with record snowfall. Winter arrived in full throttle on February 2nd, 2016 as a...
NEBRASKA STATE

