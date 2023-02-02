Read full article on original website
Meth-related charge sends Doniphan woman to prison
DONIPHAN, Neb. -- Over five years in prison was given to a Doniphan woman due to a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Stacy Lynn Delamotte, of Doniphan, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. Delamotte was charged for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will serve 70 months in prison along with a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Delamotte will also forfeit to the United States $6,000, which was seized as profits from her drug activities.
Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GI men charged in connection to Christmas 2021 shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged a little more than a year after an alleged shooting incident. Andres Ruiz, 22, is charged in Hall County Court with unlawful discharge of a firearm near a building or vehicle. Cristian Echeverria, 24, is charged in Hall...
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road
The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska
There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.
Baby spent two hours on deck of Alda home after Grand Island kidnapping
ALDA — A 7-month-old boy, the youngest of the three children kidnapped over the weekend, spent more than two hours outside on a deck near Alda early Sunday morning before he was rescued by the homeowner. Two suspects in a car theft and kidnapping left the baby in a...
Teens charged with stealing SUV with 3 small children, abandoning them in freezing temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TND) — "Frankly, I think we're lucky we're not here for the death of those children," is how prosecutor Billie Gallagher in Hall County, Neb., described this case. Two teenage suspects are behind bars, accused of stealing an SUV with three children inside, before abandoning them...
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
Grand Island Fire Department: Cause of house fire believed to be electrical in nature
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island was destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. When the first crews arrived, the fire was on the outside of the structure....
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Cozad woman arrested following pursuit on I-80
LEXINGTON, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday night in central Nebraska. At approximately 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Elantra, which was believed to be driven by a subject with multiple felony warrants. The trooper attempted the traffic stop near Overton at mile marker 247 on Interstate 80. The driver of the Hyundai refused to yield and accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more
The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning. “The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied. “Our ag...
The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2016
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was seven groundhog years ago when Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow predicting an early spring. What he failed to predict however, was a blizzard that rocked parts of Nebraska with record snowfall. Winter arrived in full throttle on February 2nd, 2016 as a...
Starling Bird population brings health concern to residents of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture treated the local starling population using DRC – 1339, assisting in reduction of the birds, according to the city of Grand Island. The chemical DRC is bird specific and it is not predicted to harm any...
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a Hotel
Initial plans were approved in November of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nebraska.tv, Wikipedia.org, and KSNBLocal4.com.
