DONIPHAN, Neb. -- Over five years in prison was given to a Doniphan woman due to a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Stacy Lynn Delamotte, of Doniphan, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. Delamotte was charged for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will serve 70 months in prison along with a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Delamotte will also forfeit to the United States $6,000, which was seized as profits from her drug activities.

DONIPHAN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO