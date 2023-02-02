Read full article on original website
WBIR
Two dead after crash on Clinton Highway
Rural Metro said four cars were involved in the crash. One person was trapped and the impact ejected one of the drivers from the car.
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
Union Co. community celebrates lives of the four girls killed in Luttrell house fire
UNION COUNTY, Tennessee — Almost a week passed since the fatal fire in Luttrell where five people, four children and one adult, died. The Union County community gathered at the Trinity Funeral home to honor the lives and memories of their loved ones on Saturday. Numerous photos illustrated happy...
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FLOWERS BAKERY AND LEAVES SCENE OF ACCIDENT ON WAY TO FAST PACE WALK IN CENTER
On Jan. 26, 2023 city units were dispatched to a vehicle crash at Flowers bakery and then were advised that the vehicle had left and the driver was going to Fast Pace walk in medical center. City units were then told the subject had driven over the curb at Fast Pace and was currently parked in the front parking lot in a white Chevy Tahoe. An officer arrived at approximately 1:53 p.m. and located the white GMC Yukon. The officer then located a male in the lobby who was identified as Joseph Hale DOB 02-28-1977. Mr. Hale stated the vehicle parked just outside was his. Mr. Hale denied striking any building and stated he had not drank anything alcoholic when asked. Mr. Hale had red watery eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet when asked to walk outside. The officer could also smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Mr. Hale when asked about searching his person stated he had his psych medication in his pocket. The pill was located from his right pants pocket. The pill was a round blue pill with “PLIVA 468″identified as Propanolol Hydrochoride 20 mg which is a prescription only medication. Mr. Hale had no prescription on his person for the pill located. Mr. Hale also stated there was a wine container in his vehicle from the night prior. Mr. Hale stated he took several medications on a normal basis.
Driver in Knox County vehicular homicide sentenced to 11 years
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
wvlt.tv
Child injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. drag racing crash released from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gage Tucker, the 11-year-old who was injured in the deadly Magnolia Ave. crash was released from the hospital Thursday, according to his mother Nikki Tucker. Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were injured in a crash that killed their grandfather on Jan. 17. According to a...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Thursday, East Tennessee DA’s announced the new ‘313...
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
Man receives prison time after 2021 Knox Co. chase that led to deadly crash
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man will serve 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the summer of 2021. According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Larry Hipps tried to escape in...
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work
TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MALE CHASES GIRLFRIEND ON WEST 70 BRANDISHING FIREARM ACCORDING TO CALLER
On January 27, 2023 Units responded to the area of West Ave. for a female being chased by her boyfriend Mr. Cody Campbell in a white Ford Fusion. The caller stated that the male brandished a firearm and had busted windows out of her car. Officers were then made aware that the female refused to go to the Sheriff’s Office and was traveling out-bond on 70 West.
WATE
Adult victim of Union County House fire identified
Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
Man found seriously injured after possible hit and run on Broadway
Knoxville Police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible hit and run.
The Vanished | Derek Smith still reported missing, despite van being located in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
WATE
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
WSMV
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
wvlt.tv
K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
