Porterville Recorder
Wichita St. 86, Tulsa 75
WICHITA ST. (12-11) Pohto 5-7 2-3 12, Rojas 7-8 2-2 17, Pierre 8-18 0-0 19, Porter 4-10 1-3 9, Walton 6-12 3-5 17, Abidde 3-7 1-2 7, Bell 2-5 0-0 5, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Flanagan 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Ricks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 9-15 86.
Louisville 62, No. 11 North Carolina 55
NORTH CAROLINA (17-6) Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Poole 5-8 0-0 10, Kelly 3-16 7-11 13, Paris 3-11 5-8 12, Todd-Williams 4-12 1-2 9, Key 1-3 2-2 4, McPherson 3-6 1-2 7, Totals 19-57 16-25 55. LOUISVILLE (17-8) Cochran 1-3 1-2 3, Harris 2-5 2-3 6, Konno 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson...
