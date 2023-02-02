ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seenthemagazine.com

Host in Utica Sets the Table for Culinary Collaboration

Host Utica unveiled a new restaurant concept in the fall of 2022 — packed with a schedule of chef residencies, a carefully curated beverage menu, and a coworking experience unique to Macomb County. Founder Michael Ivkov and real estate partners Kevin Kostka and Jeremy Galli are behind the multifaceted concept. The first floor of Host is home to a full-service restaurant, and the upper floors of the building provide a natural networking opportunity for members within the additional coworking space.
UTICA, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: You’ve got to try the Burrito California at Mi Zarape

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Take a seat, snack on some complimentary chips and salsa and get ready to enjoy Mexican cuisine at Mi Zarape. Owners Vanesa Arellano and Leopoldo Cobian opened Mi Zarape in Pittsfield Township in 2009, and have been bringing Mexican dishes to the area ever since. With their past restaurant experiences, the couple decided to open a spot of their own.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

3 Michigan restaurants named on Yelp's list of top 100 US Restaurants for 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Happy Friday, foodies! Three restaurants in Metro Detroit have made it on the list of Yelp's top hundred restaurants in the country for 2023. Keep reading to find more out about these local restaurants and what makes them so popular among Michiganders!This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list. To compile the list, Yelp researchers used Yelp submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, along with other factors. Here are the three Michigan restaurants that made the list:Baobab FareDetroit's Baobab Fare ranked at No. 28 on the list and features cuisine from Burundi, an East...
DETROIT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Giant cinnamon rolls take up an entire plate at Chubby’s Café

SPRINGPORT, MI – Chubby’s Café has become known as the spot in the village of Springport to grab consistent and great meals. The café has been open since 2012, after previous owners reached out to Ken and Deanna Rogers to take over what was then called Centennial House. Chubby’s Café has been a staple for breakfast, lunch and dinner since, Ken said.
SPRINGPORT, MI
100.7 WITL

Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing

The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
LANSING, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI
CBS Detroit

Several Michigan museums free for Bank of America cardholders this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free. This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here. Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:Arab American National MuseumHenry Ford Museum of American InnovationCharles H. Wright Museum of African American HistoryMichigan Science Center Flint Institute of Arts Grand Rapids Art Museum Grand Rapids Public Museum Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral

Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan

Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy