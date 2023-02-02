Read full article on original website
5 great deals under $30 to check out during Ann Arbor Restaurant Week
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Ann Arbor Restaurant Week can be a chance to try out a high-end, wallet-stretching restaurant for a more affordable price, it can also be an opportunity to score some cheap(er) eats. Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is Sunday, Feb. 5, to Friday, Feb. 10, and features...
These 3 restaurants are doing Ann Arbor Restaurant week for the first time
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Restaurant Week is a chance to try familiar favorites, several new restaurants have joined the ranks this year. These three restaurants have joined Ann Arbor Restaurant Week for the first time, bringing upscale bar food, taco flights and island barbeque to the event for the first time.
seenthemagazine.com
Host in Utica Sets the Table for Culinary Collaboration
Host Utica unveiled a new restaurant concept in the fall of 2022 — packed with a schedule of chef residencies, a carefully curated beverage menu, and a coworking experience unique to Macomb County. Founder Michael Ivkov and real estate partners Kevin Kostka and Jeremy Galli are behind the multifaceted concept. The first floor of Host is home to a full-service restaurant, and the upper floors of the building provide a natural networking opportunity for members within the additional coworking space.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Soriano’s offers authentic Mexican food in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI -- Stepping inside of Soriano’s Mexican Kitchen, you can immediately feel a long history behind the Soriano family and how they serve the community. The Soriano family had restaurants for decades in the Grand Rapids and Holland areas. Erica Soriano opened her own restaurant in the heart...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: You’ve got to try the Burrito California at Mi Zarape
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Take a seat, snack on some complimentary chips and salsa and get ready to enjoy Mexican cuisine at Mi Zarape. Owners Vanesa Arellano and Leopoldo Cobian opened Mi Zarape in Pittsfield Township in 2009, and have been bringing Mexican dishes to the area ever since. With their past restaurant experiences, the couple decided to open a spot of their own.
3 Michigan restaurants named on Yelp's list of top 100 US Restaurants for 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - Happy Friday, foodies! Three restaurants in Metro Detroit have made it on the list of Yelp's top hundred restaurants in the country for 2023. Keep reading to find more out about these local restaurants and what makes them so popular among Michiganders!This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list. To compile the list, Yelp researchers used Yelp submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, along with other factors. Here are the three Michigan restaurants that made the list:Baobab FareDetroit's Baobab Fare ranked at No. 28 on the list and features cuisine from Burundi, an East...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Giant cinnamon rolls take up an entire plate at Chubby’s Café
SPRINGPORT, MI – Chubby’s Café has become known as the spot in the village of Springport to grab consistent and great meals. The café has been open since 2012, after previous owners reached out to Ken and Deanna Rogers to take over what was then called Centennial House. Chubby’s Café has been a staple for breakfast, lunch and dinner since, Ken said.
Contaminated site of former downtown Ann Arbor gas station, car wash to be turned into condos, shops
The site of a former gas station in downtown Ann Arbor, contaminated by petroleum and an underground storage tank, is getting new life, thanks to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing
The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why
Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
One of the coolest things we saw this week: Michigan snow sharks
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Not since “Sharknado,” “Baby Shark” or Katy Perry’s left and right sharks have we seen so many people interested in fake sharks. Three snow sharks have gotten a lot of attention this week at a home in Madison Heights. They are...
Several Michigan museums free for Bank of America cardholders this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free. This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here. Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:Arab American National MuseumHenry Ford Museum of American InnovationCharles H. Wright Museum of African American HistoryMichigan Science Center Flint Institute of Arts Grand Rapids Art Museum Grand Rapids Public Museum Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
Ice festival in Plymouth, Shiver on the River in Detroit: 5 things to do this weekend
Bundle up and enjoy the fun at these outdoor events around the region this weekend. Warming areas are available at each event, offering a break from the cold temperatures in the forecast. Here are some things to do for the weekend of Feb. 3: Plymouth Ice Festival ...
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan
Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
