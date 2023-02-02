ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

Shots fired investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic confirmed they responded to the scene along Northlake Mall Drive. No gunshot victims have been confirmed at this time. Two patients are currently being treated for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS bus operators vote to approve new contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bus operators with the Charlotte-Area Transit System (CATS) have voted in the majority to approve a new contract Saturday evening. A pair of sources confirmed with WCNC Charlotte that operators within the local SMART Union chapter voted 204-11 in favor of it. The approval of this contract comes less than a week after SMART Union and CATS managing company RATP Dev came to a tentative agreement to avoid a potential strike.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. this week could be seen passing by near Charlotte on Saturday, alarming, as well as piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WCNC

Deadly stabbing under investigation in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Thursday. Deputies responded to a call to assist medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community, off Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster teen found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m....
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

