Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
Shots fired investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Medic confirmed they responded to the scene along Northlake Mall Drive. No gunshot victims have been confirmed at this time. Two patients are currently being treated for...
WBTV
‘Jail cells are open’: Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County District Attorney and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief have voiced their frustrations regarding low bonds set for violent offenders. 47-year-old Demont Forte was arrested Tuesday, facing charges of assault by strangulation, felony stalking, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault...
CATS bus operators vote to approve new contract
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bus operators with the Charlotte-Area Transit System (CATS) have voted in the majority to approve a new contract Saturday evening. A pair of sources confirmed with WCNC Charlotte that operators within the local SMART Union chapter voted 204-11 in favor of it. The approval of this contract comes less than a week after SMART Union and CATS managing company RATP Dev came to a tentative agreement to avoid a potential strike.
WCNC
FBI Charlotte offering rewards for separate electrical substation shootings in North Carolina
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering two separate $25,000 rewards for information following shootings at electrical substations in Randolph County and Moore County, North Carolina. Deputies responded to a vandalism call at a power substation on Post Road in Randolph County back in January....
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
Cherryville, North Carolina man pleads guilty to assaulting police during 2021 capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A Gaston County, North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 23-year-old Grayson Sherrill of Cherryville entered his plea on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. He will face sentencing on May 1, 2023.
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. this week could be seen passing by near Charlotte on Saturday, alarming, as well as piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10...
North Carolina police urge residents not to take ‘potshots’ at Chinese spy balloon
As a suspected spy balloon continues to float over the U.S., one police department in North Carolina is urging residents to use restraint -- and not try to shoot it down.
WITN
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
Deadly stabbing under investigation in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Thursday. Deputies responded to a call to assist medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community, off Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
WCNC
Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
WILMINGTON, NC- An alleged Chinese spy balloon flying at around 60,000 feet over US airspace has begun its course over the Carolinas early this morning. The balloon is currently hovering over Charlotte, NC.
Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
Video shows apparent Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Charlotte area Saturday
Video captured by Channel 9 shows the balloon flying over the area.
Gastonia receives $15,000 grant from Dominion Energy for farm-to-table project
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia's Keep Gastonia Beautiful program has been given a $15,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used for a farm-to-table community project that connects local farmers with communities facing food insecurity. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
WCNC
Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m....
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1