Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence - Official Announcement Trailer
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is a survival adventure game about protecting the most vulnerable and surviving the war. The player is thrown in the shoes of an ordinary man that is swooped into events beyond his control. He doesn't wonder why the war started, he doesn't look for the cause of it. The most important thing is here and now. Our character had the misfortune to live in a place of warfare. Your primary goal is to survive and, above all, to protect the innocent. Your wife and young baby are counting on you. Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is launching on PC in 2023 with a demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Restaurant Builder - Official Announcement Trailer
Restaurant Builder is a creative builder and destroyer simulation game. Equipped with a high-pressure washer, jackhammer, and a highly addictive spray gun, you face the construction of a restaurant the world has never seen. Tear down walls, build, destroy, paint, and decorate, utilizing real physics, and dynamic lighting to bring empty space to life. Restaurant Builder is launching on PC in 2023.
Forest Ranger Simulator - Official Kickstarter Launch Trailer
Forest Ranger Simulator is a casual simulation game about saving nature. Save the forests and the planet by sorting trash, feeding animals, and completing a variety of tasks. Forest Ranger Simulator is set to release on PC in Q2 2023 and a Kickstarter is also available for the game along with a demo for Steam Next Fest.
Service IT: You Can Do IT - Official Announcement Trailer
Service IT: You Can Do IT is a simulation game where you take the role of an owner of a full-service IT solutions company. Diagnose and repair the equipment, solve the problems of your customers, and provide technical support. Configure the network, hire and manage your crew to prove you have the best IT service company. Service IT: You Can Do IT is releasing later in 2023 on PC along with a playable demo being available as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Academy Hills Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Academy Hills, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
Henosis - Official Netherworld Patch Launch Trailer
Henosis is a 2D puzzle-platformer with unique controls and a blob on a mission to preserve life by gathering water. The latest Netherworld patch brings a new world, revamped levels, and plenty of new content, such as laser turrets, slippery surfaces, rotating spikes, and platforms in addition to looping dual-path lasers and much more. The Henosis Netherworld Patch is available now on PC and Mac.
Humble Plain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Humble Plain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Shepherds Meadow Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Shepherd's Meadow, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Inner Visoria Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Inner Visoria, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
Generic RPG Idle - Official Sound of Art Update Trailer
Generic RPG Idle is an RPG where your loot matters. Optimize your equipment, defeat mighty foes, perform dark rituals, and enjoy a medieval tale of revenge in a twisted version of Brazil. The Sound of Art update adds richly detailed animations, atmospheric sound effects, and a compelling new soundtrack to the game. Generic RPG Idle is available now for PC.
Chapter 9 - Dead on Arrival
Dead on Arrival is the ninth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac boards the "rescue" ship in hopes of salvaging its singularity core. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Dead on Arrival below.
Yonder Cape Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Yonder Cape, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Marker Fragment Locations
In a New Game+ in Dead Space, you may stumble upon marker fragments. There are 12 marker fragments and if you collect them all before Chapter 12 begins, you can unlock a secret, alternate ending in Dead Space. For those looking to view the alternate ending to Isaac's perilous journey and get the Trophy and Achievement for it, here are the locations of all 12 marker fragments in Dead Space.
Indus Game Pre-Registration Perks Revealed; All You Need to Know
Indus Battle Royale is a Made in India title developed by SuperGaming, that we have been hearing about some time now. The game is being developed for mobile, PC and console. It is a narrative driven title, where players play the role of Mythwalkers, who are in search for an extremely valuable resource, Cosmium, on the hostile planet, Indus.
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
Brigantys Castle
The shop has some new items in stock so take a look and buy or craft better equipment as the upcoming location has multiple areas to cover. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to restore an ally's HP. (Reward: Experience Charm III x5) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card....
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Game Scoop! 708: E3 Without the Big Three
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing E3, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the Nintendo Seal of Quantity, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
