Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is a survival adventure game about protecting the most vulnerable and surviving the war. The player is thrown in the shoes of an ordinary man that is swooped into events beyond his control. He doesn't wonder why the war started, he doesn't look for the cause of it. The most important thing is here and now. Our character had the misfortune to live in a place of warfare. Your primary goal is to survive and, above all, to protect the innocent. Your wife and young baby are counting on you. Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is launching on PC in 2023 with a demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest.

2 HOURS AGO