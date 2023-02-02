ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special 'Club Level' at Disney's 'Wilderness Lodge' Has All Sorts of Bougie Perks

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

Walt Disney World resort hotels already come with all kinds of cool perks, like the free bus transportation to the parks and the extra hours of playtime that regular guests don't get. But when you stay in a club level room, all of those perks get elevated tenfold. It's definitely pricier, but you also get a lot more bang for your buck.

And if you've been curious about what staying club level is really like, travel agent @lynn.enchants.vacations is sharing everything you need to know in a TikTok video. She got to experience the Old Faithful Club at Wilderness Lodge, and it looks amazing .

Thank you to the wonderful Cast Members who run the Old Faithful Club at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge! This lounge is one of the best! Love this resort so much! #lynnenchantsvacations #disneydeluxeresort #disneyswildernesslodge #clublevel #disneyluxury #luxurydisneytravel #disneyvacation #disneylifechoseme

Before starting the tour of the club, she called it one of the best ones on property, and after watching the video, we can see what she means. There's beer on tap, plus a few different wine options, along with refrigerators that have cold drinks (including a variety of soda, juice, and both regular and dairy-free milk) and cold cups waiting.

Then, there are the snacks. There's a mini buffet with cheese, veggies, and even hot items like mini corn dogs and pulled pork. Of course, we can't forget the coffee and tea bar, with all kinds of syrups, toppings, and yummy stuff.

In another video, she shared a peek at what it's like to watch the fireworks at Magic Kingdom from the club. Not only does it come with an amazing view, but they also play the music from the fireworks for a complete experience. Wow!

Like we said, rooms like these are going to be pricier than standard rooms in these resorts, but you get what you pay for — and let's be real, getting some of these drinks and snacks included might even end up saving you money.

