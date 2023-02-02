ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
Winner: Fran Brown

Anytime you land the No. 1 player in country for your position group, it’s a good day. That happened for Brown on Wednesday, as Georgia landed a commitment from 2024 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson. He’s the No. 1 cornerback in the country for the 2024 signing class and the No. 7 overall player in the cycle, according to the On3 Consensus. ( Read more )

Loser: The old national signing day model

Georgia did not officially sign anyone on Wednesday. Neither did Alabama or LSU. Of the teams that finished in the top six of the On3 Consensus rankings, none of them landed a commitment.

Most teams do their work in December, with the Bulldogs signing 25 players during the early signing period. Georgia is still waiting on the letter of intent for offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. The Bulldogs did see target Walker Lyons commit to USC, while 5-star tight end Duce Robinson announced he would not be signing with a school as he still considers his options.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Community Policy