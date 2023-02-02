Georgia football three-peat talk ‘definitely legit,’ departing team captain Chris Smith reveals why

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia football departing team captain Chris Smith knows a secret, just like he did a year ago.

“A lot of people didn’t know the amount of talent we had then, and the amount of talent we still have there,” Smith said, asked at Senior Bowl Media Day about how Georgia made a championship run after losing a record-15 NFL Draft picks last year.

“We definitely have the capacity to go win another one. (Three-peat) is definitely legit, we have all the talent in the world to be able to do it,” Smith said, appearing more excited to promote his beloved Georgia football program than himself.

“We have the best coaching staff in the nation and the best fanbase, and I know those boys will go in there and go in there and work.”

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs are losing several key pieces, with the play-making Smith as difficult to replace as any player in the Kirby Smart Era.

Read more at DawgNation.com