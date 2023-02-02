Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition.

“Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account posted .

The news about Jeter was initially revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon late Wednesday night. Derek commented on the news, telling MLB The Show fans, “See you soon.”

Jeter hasn’t been featured in a video game since he retired from baseball. He’s no stranger to the video game world, as he used to be the featured cover athlete for Acclaim Sports’ All-Star Baseball with Derek Jeter series at the turn of the 21st century.

Fans will be able to place a pre-order for the Derek Jeter Collector’s Edition on February 6th according to a trailer they released .

Jeter is one of the most famous baseball players of his era. He was Captain of the Yankees and led five World Series Championship runs in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 in his first year of eligibility and received 396 of 397 votes.

The MLB world reacted to the big Derek Jeter news after it was revealed.

[ MLB The Show ]

The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .