Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Winners and Losers from the AFC ChampionshipChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The next great quarterback rivalryChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
CBS Sports
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
gamblingnews.com
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Odds, Time, and Prediction
The time has come for the most important game of the 2022-23 NFL season. Super Bowl LVII is on the program on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Lombardi Trophy. And it’s going...
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model reveals surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.
Last year marked the debut of the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, a preseason event held in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tight track delivered plenty of entertainment, and of the 50,000 in attendance, it was estimated that 65% took in their first live NASCAR event. After a banner year for viewership, the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum returns to kick-start another season as Joey Logano defends his Cup Series title. Logano also won last year's exhibition and is 8-1 to repeat in the latest 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Last season's runner-up, Kyle Busch, holds the same 8-1 NASCAR odds. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Jason Kelce's pregnant wife to bring OB-GYN to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: 'That could be a super Kelce bowl'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said Wednesday his wife is bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in the event that she goes into labor on game day.
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum picks, predictions, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson at L.A.
The NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year as the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday. After running at Daytona International Speedway, the exhibition week moved across the country last February and made its debut on the first track NASCAR built inside a stadium. Joey Logano captured the checkered flag in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and went on to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in five years.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
CBS Sports
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds
It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce implores Chiefs fans to not touch Philadelphia's Rocky statue
Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
Philadelphia-area school district announces delay for day after Eagles play in Super Bowl 57
Win or lose, one Philadelphia-area school district has already decided to let the kids sleep in on the day after the Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Temple vs. Houston: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the #3 Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Temple won 56-55, we could be in for a big score. The Owls netted...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
CBS Sports
Eagles, Jeff Stoutland agree to extension: Run-game coordinator, OL coach had gotten OC interest, per report
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, while simultaneously completing some offseason tasks. On Friday, they reportedly locked down one of their own for the future, agreeing in principle to an extension with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, per ESPN.
Chiefs Wide Receiver 'Doubtful' To Play In Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has officially been listed as "doubtful" for next weekend's Super Bowl. Hardman missed practice everyday this week after suffering a pelvis injury during last weekend's AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hardman missed the final nine ...
The Made-in-Texas Super Bowl Spread to Order for the Big Game
Another year, another Super Bowl without the Cowboys or Texans. It’s OK — we’ve been training for this scenario for decades. But despite having no local representation on the field, the game is still happening, which means you’re going to require a full spread of food to enjoy throughout the day. We’re talking Texas-made kolaches, sausages, queso and other essentials that will ship straight to your house and feed you and your friends from pre-game coverage to the final whistle. The best part: everything below tastes great whether you’re invested in the outcome or just there for the commercials.
CBS Sports
Perfect Texans 2023 NFL Draft plan: A trio of Ohio State Buckeyes added to Houston's offense
The Texans have had a rough go of it since their last playoff appearance, as Houston has gone 11-36 since the end of the 2019 season, and it's time to get serious about rebuilding. There's a clear need at quarterback and the Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick. That...
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Cements starting role as rookie
Bellinger totaled 30 catches on 35 targets for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season in his rookie campaign. He added one rush for a two-yard touchdown. Bellinger saw his snap count rise steadily from Week 1 to Week 6 before suffering an eye injury against Jacksonville...
Comments / 2