CBS Sports

2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model reveals surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.

Last year marked the debut of the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, a preseason event held in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tight track delivered plenty of entertainment, and of the 50,000 in attendance, it was estimated that 65% took in their first live NASCAR event. After a banner year for viewership, the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum returns to kick-start another season as Joey Logano defends his Cup Series title. Logano also won last year's exhibition and is 8-1 to repeat in the latest 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Last season's runner-up, Kyle Busch, holds the same 8-1 NASCAR odds. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
CBS Sports

2023 Clash at the Coliseum picks, predictions, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson at L.A.

The NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year as the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday. After running at Daytona International Speedway, the exhibition week moved across the country last February and made its debut on the first track NASCAR built inside a stadium. Joey Logano captured the checkered flag in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and went on to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in five years.
WegENT

2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds

It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce implores Chiefs fans to not touch Philadelphia's Rocky statue

Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway

Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver 'Doubtful' To Play In Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has officially been listed as "doubtful" for next weekend's Super Bowl. Hardman missed practice everyday this week after suffering a pelvis injury during last weekend's AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hardman missed the final nine ...
InsideHook

The Made-in-Texas Super Bowl Spread to Order for the Big Game

Another year, another Super Bowl without the Cowboys or Texans. It’s OK — we’ve been training for this scenario for decades. But despite having no local representation on the field, the game is still happening, which means you’re going to require a full spread of food to enjoy throughout the day. We’re talking Texas-made kolaches, sausages, queso and other essentials that will ship straight to your house and feed you and your friends from pre-game coverage to the final whistle. The best part: everything below tastes great whether you’re invested in the outcome or just there for the commercials.
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Cements starting role as rookie

Bellinger totaled 30 catches on 35 targets for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season in his rookie campaign. He added one rush for a two-yard touchdown. Bellinger saw his snap count rise steadily from Week 1 to Week 6 before suffering an eye injury against Jacksonville...
