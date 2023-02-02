Read full article on original website
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy just joined the company's earnings call for the first time ever and shared 4 of his top priorities: 'Each era is different'
There's been recent chatter internally about founder Jeff Bezos potentially returning as CEO, after Amazon's stock plunged in 2022.
TechCrunch
ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less
Companies have been looking for ways to cut spending without jeopardizing their output, which is also having a significant knock-on effect. Indeed, most of the big tech companies have announced significant layoffs these past few months, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella essentially blaming its 10,000 job cull on its customers’ transition toward thriftiness.
TechCrunch
Netlify acquires front-end platform Gatsby
Web development platform Netlify today announced that it has acquired its competitor Gatsby, the company behind the opensource GatsbyJS framework. Gatsby, which had raised a total of $46.8 million, including a $28 million Series B led by Index Ventures in 2020, never quite got the traction that competitors like Netlify itself or Vercel saw in recent years, despite seeing solid growth of its commercial cloud platform. Meanwhile, Netlify now has customers like Twilio, Mattel and Verizon and hosts more than 3 million developers on its platform, according to its own data. The two companies did not disclose the purchase price.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
It's official: Apple is still the only tech giant to have avoided recent major layoffs or cost cuts
Apple emerges from earnings season battered but not defeated — making it the only big tech firm not to have recently announced cost-cuts or layoffs.
Laid-off Google employees are turning to a Discord server with nearly 18,000 members for emotional support and financial advice
More than 17,800 people have joined the Discord server, which laid-off engineers said was used for venting and seeking financial advice.
China's people shortage is a grim omen for the rest of the world
China's shrinking working-age population is a bad omen for the rest of the world. Plus, why we might see a tidal wave of corporate fraud.
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
CEO of Stability AI, an OpenAI rival, reportedly told employees they were 'all going to die in 2023' as competition heats up
Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque reportedly warned staff that 2023 would be a year of hard work as the company competes with OpenAI, Meta, and Google.
CoinDesk
Crypto Winter Led to 91% Plunge in VC and Other Investments for January
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment in cryptocurrency companies plunged 91% in January from a year earlier. Given that these deals can take months to get done, any funding drought resulting from the November collapse of FTX might not even be fully reflected yet.
SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Network Update Lifts AVAX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Layer 1 Avalanche’sAVAX rallied 15% on Thursday following the protocol’s network update called “Banff 8” that went live. AVAX also witnessed a strong uptick over January, posting gains of 80%. The token was trading at around $22 at the time of writing. The protocol has also seen a number of announcements this week with IntainMarkets, a platform for trading tokenized asset-backed securities building as an Avalanche subnet and decentralized exchange, Dexalot, also launching as a subnet.
Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the all-virtual Emerging Growth Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005397/en/ Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, blowing away forecasts
Employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, indicating the job market remains red-hot despite rising layoffs in the technology industry and the Federal Reserve's concerted push to slow economic growth.The figure, released on Friday by the Department of Labor, far outpaced economists' expectations of about 185,000 jobs to be added in January. The nation's unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4%, its lowest level since 1969. "The robust 517,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in January means that, despite most leading indicators of recession flashing red, the economy is clearly not as close to recession as...
A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern
Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.
Quartz
Wall Street loved Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for 2023 to be a “year of efficiency”
Analysts didn’t hold great expectations for Meta’s fourth quarter earnings, largely due to a downturn in online advertising and fierce competition from rivals like TikTok. What was most unexpected, however, was how happy Wall Street was with Mark Zuckerberg’s plans. Despite reporting profit and revenue sliding after...
US News and World Report
Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
US News and World Report
Tech Trillion Club's Wobble in Four Charts
(Reuters) - Disappointing earnings from Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com on Thursday renewed concerns of a slowdown in demand as consumers and businesses remain cautious about spending amid rising economic uncertainty. The tech industry has already laid off thousands of employees in an effort to cut costs as it...
