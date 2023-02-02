ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Shop Amazon early Presidents Day deals on Apple, Lego, Leesa and Sennheiser

By Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLaqy_0kaA8XlP00
Start saving early with these Amazon Presidents Day deals available now. Lego/Sennheiser/Chef's Path/Amazon/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Presidents Day 2023 is less than three weeks away and we are gearing up for another holiday of hot prices. Some of those great deals are already here, especially if you're a fan of Amazon . If you want to get ahead of all the other shoppers this year, we've got you covered with today's best early Presidents Day Amazon deals.

Shop Amazon deals

As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has a plethora of home essentials on sale well before Presidents Day, on Monday, February 20 . You can find savings on furniture, TVs, kitchen appliances and more top-rated products. Whatever your preference, these Amazon deals are at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Series tech when you pre-order today

Super Bowl TV deals: Shop Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to upgrade your game day view

Featured Amazon Presidents Day deals

Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm clock deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cu2UL_0kaA8XlP00
This JALL alarm clock help you wake up easier and it's on sale at Amazon now. JALL/Amazon/Reviewed

Make your mornings a bit more pleasant with the help of the Jall sunrise alarm clock . Typically listed for $59.99, you can get this compact bedroom essential for as low as $32.88 thanks to a 45% discount. We ranked the Jall Wake Up as the best affordable sunrise alarm clock for its variety of light options to choose from and the solid quality of said light.

Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock from $32.88 (Save $27.11 to $40.01)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvIJG_0kaA8XlP00
Keep your teeth clean with this Waterpik water flosser on sale at Amazon now. Waterpik/Amazon/Reviewed

If you want to avoid pokes and prods at the dentist, keep your teeth healthy with the help of the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser . Normally priced at $99.99, you can get it as low as $73.48 in blue thanks to a 27% discount. As one of our favorite water flossers , the Aquarius wowed us with its 10 different floss and massage modes and the ability to provide 90 seconds of continuous water flow.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $73.48 (Save $20 to $26.51)

Top 10 Presidents Day Amazon deals

  1. Chef's Path Airtight Extra Large Food Storage Containers 4-Pack for $29.99 (Save $20)
  2. Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock from $32.88 (Save $27.11 to $40.01)
  3. Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd Gen) for $44.99 (Save $50)
  4. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $73.48 (Save $20 to $26.51)
  5. Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones from $79.95 (Save $34.88 to $40)
  6. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $145 (Save $104.99)
  7. Asus 14-Inch 64GB E410 Intel Celeron N4020 HD LED Laptop for $147 (Save $202)
  8. Lego Ideas Tree House for $195 (Save $54.99)
  9. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $259.99 (Save $110 to $150)
  10. Leesa Original Hybrid 11-Inch King Mattress for $1,079 (Save $720)

Best Presidents Day furniture deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOV61_0kaA8XlP00
This end table is one of many sturdy furniture pieces Amazon has on sale for Presidents Day. Honey-Can-Do/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon furniture deals

Best Presidents Day kitchen deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nPDW_0kaA8XlP00
This stylish toaster is one of many great kitchen deals on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Cusimax/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon kitchen deals

Best Presidents Day fashion and beauty deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsK3l_0kaA8XlP00
Refresh your closet and purse with these Amazon deals ahead of Presidents Day. TYMO/Kate Spade/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon clothing deals

Shop Amazon beauty deals

Best Presidents Day TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vyQY_0kaA8XlP00
The TCL 5-Series is a top-tier TV and Amazon has it on sale ahead of Presidents Day. TCL/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon TV deals

Best Presidents Day headphone deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smCwr_0kaA8XlP00
Enjoy your favorite songs all on your own with these headphones on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Beats/Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Best Presidents Day laptop and tablet deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJNPC_0kaA8XlP00
Upgrade your portable tech with these laptop and tablet deals from Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Asus/Samsung/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon laptop and tablet deals

Best Presidents Day tech deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bfp5j_0kaA8XlP00
Amazon has savings on top-tier tech, from smartwatches to security cameras, ahead of Presidents Day. Garmin/Kasa Smart/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon tech deals

Best Presidents Day home deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLht4_0kaA8XlP00
Keep your home as cozy as possible with these Amazon deals ahead of Presidents Day. ASAKUKI/Winix/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon home deals

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7nad_0kaA8XlP00
This Novilla memory foam mattress is one of many quality sleepers on sale ahead of Presidents Day. Novilla/Amazon/Reviewed

Shop Amazon mattress deals

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20 .

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20 , several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle , Leesa , Coach , Nordstrom , HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2023 deals are already live. If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar some of our favorite mattress brands —could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy , Macy's and Walmart , or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom . Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales?

Yes. Amazon's early Presidents Day 2023 sales are in full swing. In the days and weeks ahead we expect to see even more markdowns across all categories. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the best daily discounts.

Do I need a Prime membership to access Presidents Day sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Presidents Day deals at Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Shop at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Amazon early Presidents Day deals on Apple, Lego, Leesa and Sennheiser

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular...
Engadget

Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now

Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The best deals in February

Have your heart set on getting a good deal this month? With holidays like Valentine’s Day and Presidents' Day coming up, major sales on big-ticket items like mattresses and electronics should be on the horizon. Consumer Reports is here to help you navigate the month’s shopping deals. Despite...
The Kitchn

Macy’s Is Offering a Ridiculously Good Deal on This Editor-Favorite Dutch Oven (It’s 65% Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We have a few favorite Dutch ovens here at Kitchn, namely from brands such as Le Creuset, Staub, and Great Jones. It only makes sense that Martha Stewart’s would be right up there with the best because, well, it’s made by Martha! This Macy’s staple is always on our radar — really, we love pretty much every piece from her collection — but we’re sad to relay that it won’t stay that way for long. The Martha Stewart Collection round Dutch oven is on final sale, which is sad in general … but great news for right now. With any retail closeout comes a spectacular sale, and this instance is no different. Originally priced at $200, this versatile piece of cookware is marked down to just $70 for its final act — a deal so good, you’d be silly to pass it up. Not quite sure what sets this pot apart from other cast-iron ovens? Allow us to enlighten you.
Digital Trends

Best tablet deals: Save on Android tablets, iPad and more

Most people already own a smartphone, but investing in tablets is always a good idea. They make it easier on the eyes to read ebooks, watch movies and shows, and play games, as you’ve got more real estate on their larger touchscreens. However, just like new phones, tablets may be expensive. If you’re looking to purchase a device by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, or Samsung, you’re in luck because we’ve gathered some of the best tablet deals that you can buy right now.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

767K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy