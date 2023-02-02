Shop Amazon early Presidents Day deals on Apple, Lego, Leesa and Sennheiser

Start saving early with these Amazon Presidents Day deals available now. Lego/Sennheiser/Chef's Path/Amazon/Reviewed

Presidents Day 2023 is less than three weeks away and we are gearing up for another holiday of hot prices. Some of those great deals are already here, especially if you're a fan of Amazon . If you want to get ahead of all the other shoppers this year, we've got you covered with today's best early Presidents Day Amazon deals.

As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has a plethora of home essentials on sale well before Presidents Day, on Monday, February 20 . You can find savings on furniture, TVs, kitchen appliances and more top-rated products. Whatever your preference, these Amazon deals are at some of the lowest prices of the year.

► Samsung Galaxy S23: Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Series tech when you pre-order today

► Super Bowl TV deals: Shop Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to upgrade your game day view

Featured Amazon Presidents Day deals

Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm clock deal

This JALL alarm clock help you wake up easier and it's on sale at Amazon now. JALL/Amazon/Reviewed

Make your mornings a bit more pleasant with the help of the Jall sunrise alarm clock . Typically listed for $59.99, you can get this compact bedroom essential for as low as $32.88 thanks to a 45% discount. We ranked the Jall Wake Up as the best affordable sunrise alarm clock for its variety of light options to choose from and the solid quality of said light.

Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock from $32.88 (Save $27.11 to $40.01)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser deal

Keep your teeth clean with this Waterpik water flosser on sale at Amazon now. Waterpik/Amazon/Reviewed

If you want to avoid pokes and prods at the dentist, keep your teeth healthy with the help of the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser . Normally priced at $99.99, you can get it as low as $73.48 in blue thanks to a 27% discount. As one of our favorite water flossers , the Aquarius wowed us with its 10 different floss and massage modes and the ability to provide 90 seconds of continuous water flow.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $73.48 (Save $20 to $26.51)

Top 10 Presidents Day Amazon deals

Best Presidents Day furniture deals

This end table is one of many sturdy furniture pieces Amazon has on sale for Presidents Day. Honey-Can-Do/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Presidents Day kitchen deals

This stylish toaster is one of many great kitchen deals on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Cusimax/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Presidents Day fashion and beauty deals

Refresh your closet and purse with these Amazon deals ahead of Presidents Day. TYMO/Kate Spade/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Presidents Day TV deals

The TCL 5-Series is a top-tier TV and Amazon has it on sale ahead of Presidents Day. TCL/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Presidents Day headphone deals

Enjoy your favorite songs all on your own with these headphones on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Beats/Apple/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Presidents Day laptop and tablet deals

Upgrade your portable tech with these laptop and tablet deals from Amazon ahead of Presidents Day. Asus/Samsung/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Presidents Day tech deals

Amazon has savings on top-tier tech, from smartwatches to security cameras, ahead of Presidents Day. Garmin/Kasa Smart/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Presidents Day home deals

Keep your home as cozy as possible with these Amazon deals ahead of Presidents Day. ASAKUKI/Winix/Amazon/Reviewed

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

This Novilla memory foam mattress is one of many quality sleepers on sale ahead of Presidents Day. Novilla/Amazon/Reviewed

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20 .

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20 , several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle , Leesa , Coach , Nordstrom , HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2023 deals are already live. If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar — some of our favorite mattress brands —could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy , Macy's and Walmart , or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom . Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales?

Yes. Amazon's early Presidents Day 2023 sales are in full swing. In the days and weeks ahead we expect to see even more markdowns across all categories. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the best daily discounts.

Do I need a Prime membership to access Presidents Day sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Presidents Day deals at Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently.

