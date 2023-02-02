Read full article on original website
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
WSLS
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
cardinalnews.org
Foundation to fund legal aid for those facing evictions in Martinsville and Henry County
Enhanced eviction protections are coming to Martinsville and Henry County by way of an almost $500,000 grant donation. Starting at the end of January and continuing over the next three years, a grant package of $428,230 will help fund a local grass-roots effort to mitigate evictions in Martinsville and Henry County by providing and expanding legal guidance to residents.
WSET
Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg Association seeks applicants for “Launch LYH”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association is calling on current and potential business owners for a chance to cash in on a portion of $115,000 in grant funding. “Launch LYH is a program put on by the Downtown Lynchburg Association that is meant to be put in place...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Branch of Virginia NAACP and Youth Council react to the death of Tyre Nichols
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The death of Tyre Nichols is sparking conversation amongst the youngest in the Roanoke community. The branch of the NAACP and Youth Council held a news conference in response to the incident. “As a mother with black men, it’s devastating to know this is still...
WDBJ7.com
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
WSET
'It's been a journey:' Virginians battling years to get unemployment benefits
(WSET) — Deborah Avery's been in a years-long battle with the Virginia Employment Commission. "It's been a journey," Avery said. Goodyear in Danville let her go in April 2021. The VEC turned down her application for unemployment benefits a month later. Avery appealed with the help of attorney Phillip...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for the first time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A civil rights leader is being celebrated here at home and around the nation. The Roanoke community celebrated Rosa Parks Saturday for Transit Equity Day, a national day of action to honor Rosa Parks’ birthday and her actions. “It means celebration of life, it means...
caswellmessenger.com
County Outreach Ministry wins 2023 B.R. Ashby M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service by Danville Regional Foundation
Danville Regional Foundation (DRF) is pleased to announce Caswell County Outreach Ministry, Inc. (COM) has been selected to receive the 2023 B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service. This award, in the amount of a $60,000 general operating grant, honors outstanding community service in the region by a nonprofit...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg elementary school lockout over
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
WDBJ7.com
Traffic resumes along 29S ramp in Danville after pursuit leads to crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the ramp. EARLIER STORY: The U.S. 29S exit ramp into North Carolina is closed Saturday after a police chase led to a single-vehicle crash. According to Danville Police, the vehicle crashed near West Main Street and a detour is in place...
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian hit in Chatham
A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
chathamstartribune.com
Booth did not get N.C. job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth did not get the job in Winston-Salem, N.C. The city announced that it is appointing Assistant Chief William Penn Jr., to the job as chief. Penn has been with the city's police department for 25 years. Booth was one of four finalists for the job...
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell cell phone deficiencies putting lives at risk
Build it and they will call. In the case of the new cell towers in Caswell County that’s not quite true. There have been three new cell towers erected in the last several months, but there seems to be a delay in having them fully functional. Service continues to be inconsistent.
