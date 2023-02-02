ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSLS

Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Foundation to fund legal aid for those facing evictions in Martinsville and Henry County

Enhanced eviction protections are coming to Martinsville and Henry County by way of an almost $500,000 grant donation. Starting at the end of January and continuing over the next three years, a grant package of $428,230 will help fund a local grass-roots effort to mitigate evictions in Martinsville and Henry County by providing and expanding legal guidance to residents.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
LYNCHBURG, VA
caswellmessenger.com

County Outreach Ministry wins 2023 B.R. Ashby M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service by Danville Regional Foundation

Danville Regional Foundation (DRF) is pleased to announce Caswell County Outreach Ministry, Inc. (COM) has been selected to receive the 2023 B.R. Ashby, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service. This award, in the amount of a $60,000 general operating grant, honors outstanding community service in the region by a nonprofit...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg elementary school lockout over

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along 29S ramp in Danville after pursuit leads to crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the ramp. EARLIER STORY: The U.S. 29S exit ramp into North Carolina is closed Saturday after a police chase led to a single-vehicle crash. According to Danville Police, the vehicle crashed near West Main Street and a detour is in place...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pedestrian hit in Chatham

A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
CHATHAM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Booth did not get N.C. job

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth did not get the job in Winston-Salem, N.C. The city announced that it is appointing Assistant Chief William Penn Jr., to the job as chief. Penn has been with the city's police department for 25 years. Booth was one of four finalists for the job...
DANVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell cell phone deficiencies putting lives at risk

Build it and they will call. In the case of the new cell towers in Caswell County that’s not quite true. There have been three new cell towers erected in the last several months, but there seems to be a delay in having them fully functional. Service continues to be inconsistent.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC

