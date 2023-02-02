Read full article on original website
KLFY’s Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
News 10's very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023.
NOLA.com
This Valentine's Day, swap roses for raw oysters and help the Louisiana coast too
Roses are red but they die. Chocolate is sweet but like, love itself, it can vanish quickly. Oysters, however, are something else. They are ephemeral, sure, and they do stir desire (sensually, if not necessarily scientifically). Once shucked, they also can still live on to do some good thanks to...
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
houmatimes.com
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
houmatimes.com
Krewe of Hercules names Honorary Grand Marshal at Terrebonne ARC social
The Krewe of Hercules hosted its 5th Annual Terrebonne ARC “Let’s Get Together” Social on Friday, January 27, where the krewe announced their “Honorary Grand Marshal” as Mr. Roy Thibodeaux. The Krewe of Hercules hosts dinner and a dance party for the clients of TARC...
houmatimes.com
Dr. Michael Garcia – Bayou Region Influencers 2023
Chief Executive Officer & President | South Louisiana Medical Associates. Successful career as an Electrical Engineer culminating as the Division Engineer for Exxon Pipeline- 1984. •. Successful career change to Medical Doctor graduating with honors in Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor society- 1989. •. Successful completion of a surgical residency at Alton...
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
prcno.org
Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past
This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Approves Resolution to Add 1,906 Acres Donated by Chevron USA to Salvador WMA
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a resolution to add 1,906 acres of marshland and wetlands to the Salvador Wildlife Management Area (WMA) during its February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge. Chevron U.S.A., Inc. donated the land, located in St. Charles Parish. With the addition, Salvador...
houmatimes.com
Houma native returns to lead St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the Rev. Jim Morrison has accepted the call to serve as rector/priest. Rev. Morrison, a Houma native with longstanding ties to the community, has been rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans for eight years. Following an 18-plus-month search, St. Matthew’s vestry (leadership) extended an offer to the Rev. Morrison in December 2022.
houmatimes.com
Bayou King Cake Festival announces nearly 30 vendors to compete for the title of Best of the Bayou King Cake!
Lafourche Education Foundation is gearing up for the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake!
KPLC TV
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
macaronikid.com
Meet Delilah! Our Northshore Humane Society Pet of the Week!
Delilah was abandoned overnight at the front gate of Northshore Humane Society and has now been searching for her second chance for almost nine months!! This two-year-old girl is not only one of the prettiest pups ever, she's also an absolute sweetheart with the gentlest and kind personality. She is going to make an awesome, loving companion to anyone looking for a best friend.
Accountant pleads guilty to misappropriating funds from Louisiana-based band
The former accountant for a Louisiana-based band pled guilty on Feb. 1 to misappropriating funds from the band's bank accounts.
Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent
Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. Louisiana – According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was discovered in a sugar cane field in Convent, Louisiana. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began looking for Hampton after his family reported him missing on January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO.
OnlyInYourState
These Vintage Pics Of Mardi Gras Parades In Louisiana Show Just How Much It Has Changed
Did you know that the first Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans was on February 24, 1857? Mardi Gras has been a tradition for Louisianians for over 160 years, and it’s incredible to think about how much has changed (and what’s stayed the same). As you may have noticed from the surge of king cakes on every countertop and grocery store you come across, we are heading into the height of Carnival Season. With Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the oldest Mardi Gras photos and see how much has changed.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
If you're looking for a Louisiana staycation any time of year, Tangipahoa Parish is home to a massive family campground resort that's open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time. Sun Outdoors New Orleans North Shore, formally Reunion Lake Campground, is literally the size of...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ Coming to Louisiana – How to Get Tickets
The PBS hit show "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Louisiana and you could be in the audience for this big event. The production is coming to Baton Rouge on May 2nd and Roadshow producer Marsha Bemko says 2,000 pairs of tickets will be issued. But she adds the deadline to register is March 13th.
