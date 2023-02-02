In our increasingly divided world, there are few things on which we can agree -- not politics, not religion, certainly not social issues. But there is Dolly Parton. The blonde icon with a bouffant is one of the few celebrities most Americans love unconditionally. She's made believers of conservatives and progressives, country fans and indie contrarians, boomers who grew up with her and "Zoomers" who've posed with murals of her face. She is a feminist heroine, an ally to the LGBTQ community and a Southern girl from the Smokies whose story of success is a near-perfect example of the American dream come true. She helped fund Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. Decades into her career, Dolly Parton is Teflon.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO