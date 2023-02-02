ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How stars like Dolly Parton and Tom Hanks became American sweethearts

In our increasingly divided world, there are few things on which we can agree -- not politics, not religion, certainly not social issues. But there is Dolly Parton. The blonde icon with a bouffant is one of the few celebrities most Americans love unconditionally. She's made believers of conservatives and progressives, country fans and indie contrarians, boomers who grew up with her and "Zoomers" who've posed with murals of her face. She is a feminist heroine, an ally to the LGBTQ community and a Southern girl from the Smokies whose story of success is a near-perfect example of the American dream come true. She helped fund Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. Decades into her career, Dolly Parton is Teflon.
Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind a music fortune and a family dispute

As Lisa Marie Presley's three daughters stand to inherit her estate and their grandmother is contesting the validity of her late daughter's will, some close to the family say the legal dispute now in a California court reflects a Presley family history of conflict over money. Four days after Lisa...
YouTuber PewDiePie announces he's going to be a dad

Controversial YouTube superstar PewDiePie is set to become a father. The Swedish content creator -- real name Felix Kjellberg -- announced that he and his wife, Marzia, are expecting a baby in a Sunday video. "I've been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is, I'm gonna be a...

