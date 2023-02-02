Read full article on original website
How stars like Dolly Parton and Tom Hanks became American sweethearts
In our increasingly divided world, there are few things on which we can agree -- not politics, not religion, certainly not social issues. But there is Dolly Parton. The blonde icon with a bouffant is one of the few celebrities most Americans love unconditionally. She's made believers of conservatives and progressives, country fans and indie contrarians, boomers who grew up with her and "Zoomers" who've posed with murals of her face. She is a feminist heroine, an ally to the LGBTQ community and a Southern girl from the Smokies whose story of success is a near-perfect example of the American dream come true. She helped fund Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. Decades into her career, Dolly Parton is Teflon.
Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind a music fortune and a family dispute
As Lisa Marie Presley's three daughters stand to inherit her estate and their grandmother is contesting the validity of her late daughter's will, some close to the family say the legal dispute now in a California court reflects a Presley family history of conflict over money. Four days after Lisa...
Austin Butler's costar Dave Bautista says the Elvis accent isn't in 'Dune' sequel
No need to be all shook up about Austin Butler's continuing to sound like Elvis Presley. According to Dave Bautista, who costars with Butler in the forthcoming "Dune" sequel, Butler's Elvis accent is not a part of their new movie. "I don't know who this guy was, but it's not...
YouTuber PewDiePie announces he's going to be a dad
Controversial YouTube superstar PewDiePie is set to become a father. The Swedish content creator -- real name Felix Kjellberg -- announced that he and his wife, Marzia, are expecting a baby in a Sunday video. "I've been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is, I'm gonna be a...
