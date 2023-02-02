Read full article on original website
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 7 San Antonio staycation spots to spoil your special someone this Valentine's Day. Alamo City is bursting with romance, and we've got you covered with the best places to spoil your special someone this year.2. Popular Pearl brunch spot remixes with new weekend DJ nights. The popular local haunt just announced a new limited-time music series launching this month.3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching San Antonio. Okay, so the weather wasn't super ideal for stargazing this week, but there may still be time to catch this rare opportunity.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. Locally inspired happenings and live performances make it easy to explore all that Alamo City has to offer this weekend.5. Texas scores top ranking among best states for dating, says new report. This Valentine’s Day is for the unattached, and it turns out Texas is a pretty great place to be single.
Music will soon be back in the air at one of San Antonio's most historic venues. Ambassador Theatre Group, the company behind the Majestic and Empire Theatres, has taken over The Espee in St. Paul's Square and is celebrating with an all-day music festival.The move is the latest chapter for the Spanish Mission Revival complex, built in 1902 by the Southern Pacific Railroad. In 2019, a development group redubbed the site The Espee as a nod to the former train route's abbreviation, "The SP." 2021 saw the depot transformed into the swanky 1902 Nightclub.Ambassador has gussied up the venue with...
All you need is art this month in Alamo City with fresh and fearless exhibits: Some will tickle your fancy; others, your psyche. Explore JooYoung Choi’s imaginary world at The Contemporary, or immerse yourself in the history of the Mexican-American War of 1848 with representations from various artists at the Centro Cultural Aztlan. Guy Blair brings San Antonio’s unhoused population into careful focus with painted portraits at the Semmes Gallery, while the San Antonio Museum of Art transports viewers into “Roman Landscapes” providing birds-eye perspectives and fantastical views. There's something for everyone this February.Centro Cultural Aztlan“Segundo de Febrero: Chicana/Chicano Reunion”...
Bucking the recent (and growing) trend of Austinites moving to San Antonio, chef Steve McHugh just debuted his first concept in Austin. The eagerly-awaited Luminaire opened February 1 at the new Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, along with a second concept, Las Bis.Located at 721 Congress Avenue, details of the new hotel and its restaurants were released in fall 2022, sparking excitement from anyone already familiar with McHugh's work at Cured and Landrace. For the initial announcement, CultureMap connected with the six-time James Beard finalist to hear what to expect at the new outpost, while an updated announcement this week...
Can you hear that? It's the sound of Valentine's Day, approaching fast and without mercy upon couples who forgot to plan something for the most romantic holiday of the year. Don't fret y'all: Alamo City is bursting with romance, and we've got you covered with the best staycation spots for Valentine's Day in San Antonio.Eilan Hotel and SpaWho says you need to book an expensive trip to Tuscany to prove your love when the Eilan Hotel is right here in town? The beautiful 100-acre property has romantic views, a relaxing spa (a couple's massage is a must), a locally-sourced menu...
It's a tale as old as time: You have a special someone you want to impress, but you're not the best chef (it's okay, no judgement here!) Thankfully, these Alamo City restaurants are here help you focus on the romance — without the stress. If you're looking for a fancy Valentine's Day meal, we've curated the best spots to bring the person you love. CarriquiVenturing into Carriqui feels like diving straight into an Ernest Hemingway novel. Treat your date to a three-course meal at one of the Pearl's hottest (relatively new) restaurants with courses like Gulf shrimp bisque, smoked grilled...
Texas is not exactly known for its delis, so Chicken Salad Chick may be a sight for sore eyes in San Antonio. The Alabama-based concept has been popular in Texas: It opened its 24th restaurant in the state and the first in San Antonio on January 31, following through on a 2021 announcement to bring eight locations to the area in the next few years. A second location is set come clucking in February, pushing the chain's total number of restaurants in the United States past 220.For now, the first restaurant is in the Stone Oak neighborhood at 22831 N...
The world is buzzing with news of an approaching astronomical body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), more often referred to in the news and social media as "the green comet." Its most recent appearance was 50,000 years ago — compared to the about 200,000 years since modern humans emerged."While the pictures of it have been impressive, its visual appearance differs greatly," explains Joe Wheelock, public program specialist at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas at Austin. "Currently you might glimpse it with the unaided eye as a fuzzy patch of light[,] but you would need to be away from...
