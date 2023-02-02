ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Trista Sutter and Husband Ryan Have Lasted 20 Years as the OG Bachelor Nation Couple

Watch: How Trista & Ryan Sutter Are Still a Bachelor Nation Success Story. Two decades later and the OG Bachelorette couple is healthier than ever. Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter exchanged vows in a televised wedding on Dec. 10, 2003, bringing their fairy tale romance to a fittingly swoon-inducing conclusion. Twenty years, two children—Maxwell, 15, and Blakesley, 13—and countless Bachelor Nation breakups later, Trista and Ryan have remained the franchise's ultimate success story. But even though they've seemingly proved the exception to the Bachelor curse, the couple doesn't feel any pressure to live up to fans' expectations.
Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight on Where He Stands With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."
VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss

Watch: Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss. Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out

Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
Pamela Anderson Addresses Tim Allen's Denial to Flashing Her on Home Improvement Set

Watch: Pamela Anderson Doubles Down on Tim Allen Flashing Claim. Pamela Anderson is sticking by her words. In an excerpt of her memoir Love, Pamela obtained by Variety, the Baywatch star alleged Tim Allen flashed her while on the set of the '90s sitcom Home Improvement. On Jan. 23, Allen denied the allegation in a statement to E! News, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."
Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel With Hilarious Dance Moves During Her Workout

Watch: Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel During Leg Workout. Justin Timberlake can find any reason to rock his body. Case in point: his wife Jessica Biel's latest workout video. On Feb. 4, the Candy star shared an Instagram clip where she's seen deeply focused on a rigorous leg workout until the "SexyBack" singer manages to crack a smile out of her with his dancing.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals How She Really Feels About Tammy’s New Husband

Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the relationship and sharing the possible benefits that could come with the unconventional love story.
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Hawaiian Vacation Is Absolutely Yummy

Sometimes, all you need is a beauty and a beach. That was the case for Justin and Hailey Bieber when they embarked on a Hawaiian getaway. As seen in photos recently posted to Instagram, the couple had the best time soaking up the sun, catching up with friends and tasting all the yummy delights the islands had to offer.
