How Trista Sutter and Husband Ryan Have Lasted 20 Years as the OG Bachelor Nation Couple
Watch: How Trista & Ryan Sutter Are Still a Bachelor Nation Success Story. Two decades later and the OG Bachelorette couple is healthier than ever. Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter exchanged vows in a televised wedding on Dec. 10, 2003, bringing their fairy tale romance to a fittingly swoon-inducing conclusion. Twenty years, two children—Maxwell, 15, and Blakesley, 13—and countless Bachelor Nation breakups later, Trista and Ryan have remained the franchise's ultimate success story. But even though they've seemingly proved the exception to the Bachelor curse, the couple doesn't feel any pressure to live up to fans' expectations.
Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight on Where He Stands With Kaitlyn Bristowe
Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."
Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross Is "Very, Very Happy" With How His Journey Ends
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. There might be a happy ending in Zach Shallcross' future. While the current Bachelor's journey is just starting to play out for viewers at home, host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is "very, very happy" with how things eventually play out.
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Narrative That She and Siblings Are "Crazy Child Stars"
Watch: Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady CLAPS BACK at Online Trolls. Mady Gosselin is defending her family. Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's 22-year-old daughter took to social media to voice frustrations over false narratives being spread about her brothers and sisters, who shot to fame as toddlers on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.
Tyler Cameron Addresses His Relationship Status After Spending Time With "Amazing" Kristin Cavallari
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors. Receiving a rose from Tyler Cameron this Valentine's Day may be easier said than done. As the most romantic holiday of the year approaches, fans are curious to find out if The Bachelorette star is single and ready to mingle. His candid answer may surprise you.
VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss
Watch: Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss. Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals Reaction to Tammy's Relationship
Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the...
Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Her Current Relationship Status
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Touching Tribute to Tristan Thompson's Mother. Khloe Kardashian is single and not so ready to mingle. Fans trying to keep up with The Kardashians star received a few life updates from the woman herself, when she returned to Twitter Feb. 5. "I miss you guys," she wrote...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out
Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals She's in an Exclusive Relationship After Kody Brown Breakup
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. Sister Wives star Christine Brown has found her dream man, more than a year after her breakup from Kody Brown. A little over a week after revealing that she had started dating, the 50-year-old shared a major...
Pamela Anderson Addresses Tim Allen's Denial to Flashing Her on Home Improvement Set
Watch: Pamela Anderson Doubles Down on Tim Allen Flashing Claim. Pamela Anderson is sticking by her words. In an excerpt of her memoir Love, Pamela obtained by Variety, the Baywatch star alleged Tim Allen flashed her while on the set of the '90s sitcom Home Improvement. On Jan. 23, Allen denied the allegation in a statement to E! News, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."
Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel With Hilarious Dance Moves During Her Workout
Watch: Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel During Leg Workout. Justin Timberlake can find any reason to rock his body. Case in point: his wife Jessica Biel's latest workout video. On Feb. 4, the Candy star shared an Instagram clip where she's seen deeply focused on a rigorous leg workout until the "SexyBack" singer manages to crack a smile out of her with his dancing.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals How She Really Feels About Tammy’s New Husband
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the relationship and sharing the possible benefits that could come with the unconventional love story.
How Scheana Shay's Helping Pal Lala Kent Find Love After Split
Scheana Shay is on a mission to find her bestie Lala Kent a new man. And it seems the Bravo star's quest has been successful so far. As she exclusively told E! News at Vanderpump Rules' season 10...
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Laughs Off Jen Aydin's Cheating Claim
It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times...
Below Deck's Alissa Humber Shares Surprising Update on Where She and Camille Lamb Stand Today
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb have finally found themselves in calm waters. After butting heads and getting into an explosive fight in front of charter guests before Camille was ultimately fired on Below Deck season 10, Alissa is sharing a surprising update on where she and her former crew mate stand today.
Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Expecting Baby After Trying to Conceive for a Decade
Watch: Maria Menounos & Husband Keven Undergaro Expecting 1st Baby. Maria Menounos will soon have an extra member in her family. The Better Together author, 44, and her husband Keven Undergaro, 55, are expecting a baby, a rep for the couple rep confirmed to E! News. Their baby news comes after 10 years of trying to start a family.
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Hawaiian Vacation Is Absolutely Yummy
Sometimes, all you need is a beauty and a beach. That was the case for Justin and Hailey Bieber when they embarked on a Hawaiian getaway. As seen in photos recently posted to Instagram, the couple had the best time soaking up the sun, catching up with friends and tasting all the yummy delights the islands had to offer.
Would Tyler Cameron Ever Return to the Bachelor Franchise? He Says...
Watch: Tyler Cameron Talks Jen Aniston, Andy Cohen, T-Pain & More. Tyler Cameron became well-versed in rose ceremonies when he appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019. But would he ever consider returning to the Bachelor franchise as a host?. "I mean maybe one day," Tyler exclusively...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Dating New Man After Kody Brown
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has found her dream man, more than a year after her breakup from Kody Brown. A little over a week after revealing that she had started dating, the...
