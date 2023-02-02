A new month means new opportunities to explore and save at some of Trenton’s favorite small businesses!. Trenton’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing our city with economic investment, employment opportunities, and a vibrant community in which to live, work, and play. To encourage patronage at some of our city’s fine establishments, Shop Trenton offers customers fantastic deals and opportunities to support the businesses we all know and love. To take advantage of these limited-time offers, you will need to show the flyer attached at the bottom of this article. Read on to learn more about the savings ahead for February:

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO