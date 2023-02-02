Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Dr. Henry J. Austin
TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the contributions of Dr. Henry J. Austin. Dr. Austin was a prominent physician and leader in the African American community in Trenton during the mid-20th century. Austin was born on Feb. 23, 1888, and raised in Princeton. He would go on to...
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Tuxedo Club
TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the Tuxedo Club, a social club founded in 1936 by respected men in the African American community. In 1943, the group purchased a three-story building at the corner of Bank and Willow Street. The location acted as a meeting place for social and political purposes, while also sponsoring community service projects in the Capital City.
camdencounty.com
150 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Friday
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 102 cases, 25 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area
The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
Montgomery County swears in first Black woman to Board of Commissioners
Montgomery County commissioners made history this week as the board swore in its latest member, Jamila Winder, the first African American woman to serve as Montgomery County commissioner.
insidernj.com
Garden State Equality Stands with Trenton Council member Jennifer Williams
New Jersey’s largest LGBTQ rights organization stands firm with NJ’s first transgender city council member in the face of a last court challenge. Garden State Equality issued the following statement (below) on the latest court challenge of Trenton City Council member Jennifer Williams’ election victory. Ms. Williams took the oath of office on January 1 after multiple run-off victories followed by multiple court challenged to her narrow victory.
roi-nj.com
New Jersey Community Capital closes deals to support Children’s Home Society of N.J.
New Jersey Community Capital said Thursday that it closed a $10 million New Markets Tax Credit, as well as two loans of $7.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively, for the Children’s Home Society of New Jersey. The funds will be used as financing for the acquisition and development of an Early Head Start child development center at 1435 Liberty St. in Hamilton, and the acquisition of existing headquarters space at 635 S. Clinton Ave. in Trenton.
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton Announces Black History Month Celebrations
With February now upon us, Black History Month celebrations are officially underway! The City of Trenton is no exception and has a calendar full of exciting activities for the community. Throughout February, the City of Trenton will offer residents two beautiful ways to celebrate Black History Month. First, through February,...
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
billypenn.com
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling across a busy street
On a cold Monday morning at the end of January, cars whipped down both lanes of Diamond Street as students waited to cross the four-way intersection to get to school at William Dick Elementary. Many of the children were without an adult. Most waited for the light to change, and...
trentondaily.com
Shop Trenton Premiers Exciting New Deals for February
A new month means new opportunities to explore and save at some of Trenton’s favorite small businesses!. Trenton’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing our city with economic investment, employment opportunities, and a vibrant community in which to live, work, and play. To encourage patronage at some of our city’s fine establishments, Shop Trenton offers customers fantastic deals and opportunities to support the businesses we all know and love. To take advantage of these limited-time offers, you will need to show the flyer attached at the bottom of this article. Read on to learn more about the savings ahead for February:
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Another possible mountain lion sighting near Cape May airport
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic City Awarded $200,000 Grant for Road Safety Program
Atlantic City, N.J. (February 3, 2023) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the City of Atlantic City has been awarded a $200,000 grant to fund roadway safety planning. This money will allow the city to conduct a safety study to determine issues that need to be addressed.
downbeach.com
Atlantic County offers assistance for caregivers
Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
Comments / 1