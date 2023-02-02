Daily Top News: FDA Announces New Rule to Reduce Foodborne Viruses, Britain’s First All-Vegan Pub, Pink Pigeon Found in NYC Park, and More!

In response to an outbreak of "extensively drug-resistant" bacteria across the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration has moved to restrict imports of eye drops made by an Indian healthcare firm. A recall has been issued for artificial tears produced by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited under the brand names EzriCare and Delsam Pharma. According to the FDA, the company failed to comply with several manufacturing regulations, such as "lack of appropriate microbial testing" and "lack of proper controls concerning tamper-evident packaging. "FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death," the agency said in a statement on Feb. 2. The regulatory agency's warning comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted doctors across the country on Tuesday about an unprecedented outbreak of Pseudomonas aeruginosa that had sickened at least 55 people over a dozen states, reported CBS News.

2 DAYS AGO