Daily Top News: FDA Announces New Rule to Reduce Foodborne Viruses, Britain’s First All-Vegan Pub, Pink Pigeon Found in NYC Park, and More!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
One Green Planet
Weekly Top News: Joaquin Phoenix Speaks on the Closure of Farmer John Slaughterhouse, FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule, Alaska Airlines Announces a Swap From Plastic Cups to Paper Cups, and More!
Every Sunday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. Here you’ll find different categories of news and...
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
A Dangerous Fungal Infection Is Spreading Across the US. How Concerned Should We Be?
If you grew up in Arizona or California — or you're obsessed with the HBO series "The Last of Us" — you may already be familiar with the dangers of fungal infections, particularly Valley fever. And while the vast majority of Valley fever cases are reported in the Southwest, experts are saying the fungal infection is spreading due to climate change.
CNET
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
A Popular Eyedrop Brand Wants You To Stop Using It & It May Be Tied To Terrible Infections
A well-known eyedrop brand that's sold online and in stores is asking the public to stop using the product due to a possible link to a dangerous eye infection. EzriCare, LLC issued a statement on Wednesday saying that its EzriCare Artificial Tears are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, the eyedrops may be linked to a cluster of eye infections that have killed one person and left others blinded.
53,000 pounds of sausage recalled: Throw away these brands if they’re in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Popculture
New Aldi Recall: What to Know
Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.
Biden Administration Continues Free COVID19 Test Kit Program
All American households can now order four free at-home COVID19 test kits under a program continued by the White House. Funding originally ran out, however, new tests became available starting on January 19th, 2023. The test kits can be ordered entirely free of charge at COVIDTests.gov.
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
The Good News About Vaccine Hesitancy
The world has just seen the largest vaccination campaign in history. At least 13 billion COVID shots have been administered—more injections, by a sweeping margin, than there are human beings on the Earth. In the U.S. alone, millions of lives have been saved by a rollout of extraordinary scope. More than three-fifths of the population elected to receive the medicine even before it got its full approval from the FDA.Yet the legacy of this achievement appears to be in doubt. Just look at where the country is right now. In Florida, the governor—a likely Republican presidential candidate—openly pursues the politics...
The more ultra-processed foods you eat the higher your risk of developing cancer, new study suggests
The risks linked to eating ultra-processed foods found in the study were highest for ovarian and brain cancers.
TODAY.com
A diet high in these foods may increase risk of some cancers, new study suggests
Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 197,000 adults from the U.K. who were followed for a median of nearly 10 years revealed that the risk of cancers and cancer-related deaths rose as the percentages of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet increased, according to the report published in eClinicalMedicine.
As weight loss drugs soar in popularity, many who could benefit can't get them
Demand for weight loss drugs has soared over the last year, to the point that semaglutide — better known by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy — has been in short supply at pharmacies nationwide. Doctors who treat obese patients are increasingly frustrated that the people who really need the injection medications aren't getting them.
Popculture
Eyedrops Linked to Vision Loss and Infections Recalled
In response to an outbreak of "extensively drug-resistant" bacteria across the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration has moved to restrict imports of eye drops made by an Indian healthcare firm. A recall has been issued for artificial tears produced by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited under the brand names EzriCare and Delsam Pharma. According to the FDA, the company failed to comply with several manufacturing regulations, such as "lack of appropriate microbial testing" and "lack of proper controls concerning tamper-evident packaging. "FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death," the agency said in a statement on Feb. 2. The regulatory agency's warning comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted doctors across the country on Tuesday about an unprecedented outbreak of Pseudomonas aeruginosa that had sickened at least 55 people over a dozen states, reported CBS News.
Ars Technica
Freak infection with an eradicated form of polio shows virus’ craftiness
An eradicated form of wild polio surfaced in routine wastewater monitoring in the Netherlands last year, offering a cautionary tale on the importance of monitoring for the tenacious virus, researchers report this week in the journal Eurosurveilance. The sewage sample came up positive for infectious poliovirus in mid-November and genome...
BBC
Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears
A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
Cancer vaccines are already a reality—but your doctor might not tell you about them unless you ask
Personalized cancer vaccines are common within clinical trials. But developing them is a lengthy process. Cancer vaccines—it’s a concept seemingly torn from the plot of a futuristic sci-fi movie, or from the pages of some decades-old utopian novel far ahead of its time. But such wonders of science...
