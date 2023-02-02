Mazeo Bennett, a 6-foot and 180-pound 4-star wide receiver out of Greenville, South Carolina (Greenville), has committed to play in the SEC. Bennett announced on Friday that he’s committed to South Carolina in the Class of 2024. He reportedly chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Bennett is the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 31 wide receiver in the country. Justin Stepp recruited Bennett to the Gamecocks.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO