Columbia, SC

clemsontigers.com

Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mazeo Bennett, 4-star WR out of South Carolina, announces new SEC commitment

Mazeo Bennett, a 6-foot and 180-pound 4-star wide receiver out of Greenville, South Carolina (Greenville), has committed to play in the SEC. Bennett announced on Friday that he’s committed to South Carolina in the Class of 2024. He reportedly chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Bennett is the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 31 wide receiver in the country. Justin Stepp recruited Bennett to the Gamecocks.
GREENVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

