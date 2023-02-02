Read full article on original website
Marshfield pulls out to big first-half lead, holds off Wausau East boys basketball
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield shot an efficient 53 percent from the field, drilled 10 3-pointers, and cruised past Wausau East 73-60 on Friday night at the Chips Hamburgers Fieldhouse at Marshfield High School to post their 13th-straight victory. Sophomore Brooks Hinson made six 3-pointers, five in the first half, and...
onfocus.news
Moms For Liberty Endorses Four Candidates for Marshfield School Board
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There will be four new candidates running for Marshfield School Board in the next election, all endorsed by Moms For Liberty Wood County. They will be running for the seats held by incumbents Dan Neve and Mark Konrardy. After the Primary, the top 4 vote getters will progress to the Spring Election on April 1, 2023.
centralwinews.com
Soggy Tuesday for Medford High School
Students and staff at Medford Area Senior High School got a soggy start to their Tuesday as a pipe burst resulted in some flooding in the school library. According to buildings and grounds director Dave Makovsky, the break was in part of the school’s heating system. Makovsky explained, “Each...
Questions swirl over Wausau School District restructuring, from busing to timing to board member attitudes
Parents, educators and other Wausau community members are continuing to ask questions over an ambitious proposal to restructure schools, while emails suggest discussions were underway well before the public was engaged in the process. Meanwhile, a consultant for the district told officials last week they were given the green light...
merrillfotonews.com
Emily B. May
Emily B. May, 86, of Merrill, formerly of Gleason, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill. Emily was born March 18, 1936, in Merrill, daughter of the late Carl and Ann (Wittwer) Runge. She married Virgil May on December 21, 1963, on the U.S. Virgin Islands. He preceded her in death on February 15, 1998. Emily was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason. She enjoyed working on plastic canvas and puzzles, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. For many years, she babysat her grandchildren.
Wausau area obituaries February 1, 2023
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Wallace “Wally” Louis Streich shares the news of his death on January 31, 2023. Wally was 97 years of age this past October. He has been a vital and uplifting part of all our lives. Wally was preceded in...
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
merrillfotonews.com
Miriam Marquardt
Miriam J. ‘Mim’ Marquardt, 88, of Merrill, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home. Miriam was born March 12, 1934, daughter of the late William and Margaret (Utech) Marquardt. She worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Company for 45 years. Miriam loved sports, she was a great athlete, participating in bowling, softball, and golf. She rarely missed attending family members sporting events. Miriam enjoyed trips to the casino and spending time with her nieces and nephews and other family members, especially at her cottage on Tug Lake. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill.
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
stevenspoint.news
Meet the three candidates for Stevens Point mayor
STEVENS POINT – On Feb. 21, city of Stevens Point voters will narrow a field of three mayoral candidates down to two during its primary election. The League of Women Voters reached out to the three candidates to learn more about them and why they are running. Following are...
WJFW-TV
Trail may close due to off-trail riding
ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page. The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is...
OnlyInYourState
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe
Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
WSAW
Thomas Jefferson student who brought stun device to school ‘meant no harm’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is currently investigating a situation where a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School brought a stun device to school with them. The school district said the incident happened Wednesday and that all students are reported safe. Law enforcement and the Wausau School...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
wearegreenbay.com
Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
WSAW
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police officers helped a man whose wheelchair had malfunctioned and was stuck on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it happened earlier this week. Officers got a call about a report of a man who “appeared to be stranded in their motorized wheelchair.”
nbc15.com
2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died as a result of a snowmobile crash. Two snowmobiles crashed resulting in the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. The crash happened around noon on Thursday on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. That location is between St. Germain and Eagle River.
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WJFW-TV
Plan of Action From Lac Du Flambeau Town Board Meeting
This afternoon the town hall of Lac Du Flambeau was the gathering place for many concerned area residents, tribal and non tribal. Four roads are closed right now Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane. The town board heard concerns from residents...
1 injured in northwoods snowmobile crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of yet another snowmobile crash Thursday morning, capping off a dangerous week in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on a trail at Fred Luke Road in the Vilas County town of Plum Lake. One person, a male, was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.
