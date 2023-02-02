Read full article on original website
How Hunter Biden, gas stoves & a health clinic ALL CONNECT
America is facing dark times, and some recent news stories show we’re even facing EVIL. In this clip, Glenn describes 4 recent news stories that you should be aware of: The weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, and CIA (and how it relates to Joe Biden’s documents scandal), a recent confession by Hunter Biden, an outright lie from Democrats about the alleged gas stove ban, and a SHOCKING, upcoming health clinic. So, how do these stories all relate? Glenn explains it all…
Biden Refuses to Take Responsibility for Inflation
Joe Biden says he has no responsibility for inflation, angrily snapping at a reporter that it was like that when he arrived in the White House, which is a huge lie. Inflation was static under Trump. It was only leftist covid policies and their spending binge that caused prices to skyrocket.
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Flying Over US Identified
A suspected high-altitude surveillance balloon hovering over the United States was identified as a "civilian airship" intended for weather research that accidentally blew off course, according to Chinese officials. "The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," Beijing's foreign ministry said in...
Why NOT destroying China’s spy balloon may be a BIG MISTAKE
A Chinese balloon was spotted over the northern United States earlier this week, with sightings most recently in Billings, Montana. China has since confirmed the suspected spy balloon is their’s, though stopped short of admitting it’s being used for surveillance (like many in the U.S. suspect). According to CNN, military officials advised President Joe Biden NOT to destroy the balloon, ‘due to fear the debris could pose a safety threat to people on the ground.’ But in this clip, Glenn explains why NOT destroying this 'spy balloon' could be a very BIG mistake…
Second Chinese Spy Balloon Over Latin America
The Pentagon is closely monitoring a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder also confirmed a second similar balloon moving across Latin America. The Pentagon said it poses no threat but the incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his trip to Beijing in protest. China claims the balloon floating over the central U.S. is used for weather research and had blown off course.
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
The United States military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday (February 4). Before the balloon was shot down, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at airports in Wilmington, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They also closed off airspace in parts of North and South Carolina due to "national security initiatives" in the area.
