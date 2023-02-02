Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Doniphan woman sentenced for possession of meth
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Doniphan woman was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly six years in prison without parole for possession of 50 grams of meth. She will also forfeit $6,000 in U.S. currency. The money seized was from her drug activities. Once released from prison, 36-year-old Stacy Lynn...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
KSNB Local4
Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
News Channel Nebraska
CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
knopnews2.com
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
KSNB Local4
Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road
The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow wrestling finishes first in Class C State Duals, St. Paul third
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - State Dual wrestling took place at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Saturday. In Class C, the Broken Bow Indians claimed first, whereas the St. Paul Wildcats took home third. Here are the final results:. -Millard South took home first in Class A. -Skutt Catholic...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets life in prison for March 2022 kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for convictions related to a March 2022 escape from law enforcement and subsequent kidnapping. A judge Tuesday sentenced Tyler Manka, 28, to life in prison for kidnapping, 20-40 years each...
bestattractions.org
Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska
There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." The event is happening Feb 8th at the city auditorium. Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST. The Grand Island fire...
KSNB Local4
Lexington wins Adams Central Wrestling Invite
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central hosted a 10-team wrestling invitational Friday. Several area athletes topped the podium in their respective weight classes, but Lexington won the team tournament with a combined 209.5 points. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings girls basketball falls by eight to North Platte
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings girls basketball hosted North Platte Friday. The Tigers lost 46-38 to the Bulldogs. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
McCook girls basketball beats Ogallala by 18 in road win
OGALLALA, Neb. (KSNB) - McCook girls basketball traveled to face Ogallala Friday. The Bison earned a 52-34 road victory over the Indians. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
NebraskaTV
Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
KSNB Local4
More space needed at the Hall County courthouse
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In the early 1900′s the Hall County courthouse opened it’s doors, now over a century later the county has grown. Along with that growth, a crime rate that four judges are forced to handle by themselves. “In Hall County currently as county court...
