Cozad, NE

klkntv.com

Doniphan woman sentenced for possession of meth

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Doniphan woman was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly six years in prison without parole for possession of 50 grams of meth. She will also forfeit $6,000 in U.S. currency. The money seized was from her drug activities. Once released from prison, 36-year-old Stacy Lynn...
DONIPHAN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road

The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
DONIPHAN, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man gets life in prison for March 2022 kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for convictions related to a March 2022 escape from law enforcement and subsequent kidnapping. A judge Tuesday sentenced Tyler Manka, 28, to life in prison for kidnapping, 20-40 years each...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
bestattractions.org

Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska

There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping

Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." The event is happening Feb 8th at the city auditorium. Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST. The Grand Island fire...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Lexington wins Adams Central Wrestling Invite

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central hosted a 10-team wrestling invitational Friday. Several area athletes topped the podium in their respective weight classes, but Lexington won the team tournament with a combined 209.5 points. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

More space needed at the Hall County courthouse

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In the early 1900′s the Hall County courthouse opened it’s doors, now over a century later the county has grown. Along with that growth, a crime rate that four judges are forced to handle by themselves. “In Hall County currently as county court...
HALL COUNTY, NE

