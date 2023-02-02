Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 1