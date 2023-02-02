Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Recent acquisitions weigh on Heartland Express’ Q4
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported only a slight increase in operating income for the fourth quarter despite making acquisitions that doubled the size of the company. Compared to the year-ago quarter Heartland’s (NASDAQ: HTLD) consolidated revenue increased 140% with adjusted operating income moving just 2% higher. The company missed earnings...
freightwaves.com
Lag effect: Why liner profits stay high much longer than spot rates
Spot container shipping rates in many trades have already collapsed back to pre-COVID levels. But container liner earnings are still nowhere near where they were pre-pandemic. Ocean carriers are still earning billions more per quarter than they used to. German carrier Hapag-Lloyd reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
freightwaves.com
Hub Group beats Q4 EPS estimates, misses on revenue
Hub Group reported year-over-year increases in its logistics, truck brokerage and intermodal/transportation segments during the fourth quarter, raising the company’s revenue to $1.29 billion. Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.42, beating Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $2.36. Revenue missed the consensus estimate of...
freightwaves.com
ArcBest’s Q4 light of analysts’ expectations
Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest said it leaned on transactional freight to offset declining less-than-truckload demand, which intensified as the fourth quarter progressed. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 Friday before the market opened. The result was 8 cents below the consensus estimate and 34...
freightwaves.com
Amazon posts better-than-expected Q4 revenue, EPS dips
Amazon.com Inc. late Thursday posted fourth-quarter diluted earnings of 3 cents per share, below analysts’ consensus of 17 cents per share and a far cry from the $1.39-per-share level of the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales rose 9% to $149.2 billion, which beat analysts’ expectations. Excluding a $5 billion...
freightwaves.com
FedEx Office ends SameDay City delivery service
FedEx Office, a unit of FedEx Corp., said Friday it is retiring its SameDay City delivery service after a decade in operation. A FedEx (NYSE: FDX) spokesman said that FedEx Office decided to “prioritize several other opportunities for growth” as the reason it closed the operation. SameDay City...
freightwaves.com
It’s mixed bag at Saia with weaker OR but better yield
Less-than-truckload carrier Saia managed to post a higher yield number in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year despite a drop in tonnage and shipments. The mixed performance came as the company had already signaled lower shipments in an intra-quarter update. The end...
freightwaves.com
More workers in truck transportation in 2022 than earlier estimate
The January employment report of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released in early February, is watched not just for the change in jobs numbers from December, as is the case in the other 11 months of the year. More importantly for labor economists, annual revisions to the underlying model are...
freightwaves.com
Tanker shipping consolidation saga watched ‘like it’s Netflix’
Take a fleet of tankers, add a high-stakes merger plan, mix in a big personality or two and season with founding-family pride. It’s a time-honored recipe for the kind of messy business disputes that give tanker shipping its colorful reputation. Today’s three-way fracas involving tanker owner Euronav (NYSE: EURN)...
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
freightwaves.com
Class 8 truck orders take a timeout in January
Class 8 truck orders fell year over year in January for the first time since August, but OEMs suggest another strong year ahead. “In this truck sector, there’s pent-up demand from the prior three years of industry under production, and customers need to replace aging fleets,” Paccar CEO Preston Feight said on the company’s Jan. 24 fourth-quarter earnings call.
freightwaves.com
Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition
Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express. Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.
